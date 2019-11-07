Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, November 8-14

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

The Good Liar (15): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

The Aeronauts (PG): Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Abominable (U): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.50; Sat 10.40, 1.00, 3.20; Sun 10.00, 12.10, 2.30.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Sat & Sun 10.50, 1.10, 3.30.

Doctor Sleep (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.45, 8.10; Sat & Sun 4.45, 8.10.

Joker (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 3.10, 6.10, 8.50; Sat & Sun 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sun 1.50.

Midway (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 5.10, 8.20; Sat 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20; Sun 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 8.20.

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Sat 1.40, 7.40; Sun 5.40, 8.40.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri, Mon & Thu 12.20, 5.20; Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.40, 3.00, 5.20; Tue & Wed 5.20.

The Aeronauts (PG): Fri, Mon & Thu 3.00, 5.30, 8.00; Sat & Sun 12.20, 2.50, 5.30, 8.00; Tue & Wed 12.20, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00.

The Good Liar (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.10, 5.50, 8.30; Sat & Sun 5.50, 8.30.

Zombieland – Double Tap (15): Fri, Mon & Thu 12.10, 7.40; Sat 9.20; Sun 7.40; Tue & Wed 12.10.

Movies For Juniors – Angry Birds (U): Sat & Sun 10.30.

Movies For Juniors – The Lion King (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Movies For Juniors – The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Metropolitan Opera 2019-20: Madama Butterfly (12A) Sat 5.55.

42nd Street – The Musical (12A): Sat 2.00; Tue 7.30.

Shakira In Concert: El Dorado World Tour (PG) Tue 7.30.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Judy (12A): Fri & Sun 7.45; Sun 2.15.

Kids 4 A Quid – The Lion King (PG): Sat 11.00.

Autism Friendly Screening – The Lion King (PG): Sun 10.30.

Downton Abbey (PG): Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection.

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: Allan Grainger – Downland Gloaming. Night walks over the old chalk paths of the Downs, along with the work of artist Eric Ravilious and the poetry of Edward Thomas are the inspirations behind Allan Grainger’s photographs.

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

NOVEMBER 8: Some Guys Have All The Luck – The Rod Stewart Story, 7.30pm, £25.50.

NOVEMBER 9: An Audience With Simon Reeve, 7.30pm, £27.

NOVEMBER 11: Ben Elton, 7.30pm, £31.50. The Godfather of modern stand-up returns.

NOVEMBER 15: One Night in Dublin, 7.30pm, £24.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 9: The Girl on The Train, 7.45pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm, £22-£29.50. Starring Samantha Womack.

NOVEMBER 14-17: EODS: West Side Story, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm, Sunday 3pm). Bernstein’s classic musical West Side Story is back in Eastbourne for the first time in over a decade.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

NOVEMBER 8: Lee Mead – My Story, 7.30pm, £25-£60. Just Lee, a grand piano, and a pianist.

NOVEMBER 9: The George Michael Story, 7.30pm, £20. The only touring show to perform George Michael’s hits in chronological order.

NOVEMBER 10: NRPA – What’s Inside, 6.30pm, £10-£13. Natalie Roberts Performing Arts celebrate all that is new in musical theatre.

NOVEMBER 14: Psychic Sally – 10 Years and Counting, 7.30pm, £26.50.

NOVEMBER 15: You Win Again – Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees, 7.30pm, £25.50.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

NOVEMBER 8: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing, 10.30am, Downstairs at Printers, £6.

NOVEMBER 8: Kiss Off/Proxy. Two one-act plays by Heather Alexander. Emul8 Theatre Company. In The Playhouse, 7.45pm. Tickets from www.onlineticketseller.com.

NOVEMBER 8: Marky Dawson. A superb pianist, singer and entertainer returns. Downstairs at Printers, 9.15pm, free.

NOVEMBER 9: Kiss Off/Proxy, Playhouse, 7.45pm, www.onlineticketseller.com.

NOVEMBER 9: Rob Picazo. Blues and more from this talented singer-guitarist. Downstairs at Printers, 9.15pm, free.

NOVEMBER 11: PPH Community Choir, 7pm, Downstairs, £6.

NOVEMBER 12: Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one, tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

NOVEMBER 13: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

NOVEMBER 14: Eastbourne Comedy Club. Hosted by Jim Grant. Downstairs, 8pm, free.

