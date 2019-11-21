Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, November 22-28

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Last Christmas (12A): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

The Good Liar (15): Fri-Thu 2.10.

The Pilgrim’s Progress (PG): Fri-Thu 5.10.

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri-Thu 8.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

21 Bridges (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 1.20, 3.50, 6.20, 8.50; Sat & Sun 3.50, 6.20, 8.50; Wed & Thu 1.10, 3.40, 6.20, 8.50.

Blue Story (15): Fri 12.40, 3.10, 5.40, 8.10; Sat 5.10, 8.40; Sun 5.40, 8.10; Mon & Tue 12.40, 3.00, 5.40, 9.10; Wed 12.50, 3.20, 5.40, 8.00; Thu 12.50, 3.20, 5.40, 9.00.

3D – Frozen II (U): Fri 1.30, 4.00, 6.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.30, 4.00, 6.30; Mon & Tue 1.40, 4.10, 6.40; Wed & Thu 1.20, 3.50, 6.30.

Frozen II (U): Fri 12.00, 1.00, 2.30, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 7.30, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 12.30, 1.00, 2.00, 2.30, 3.00, 3.30, 5.00, 6.00, 7.30, 8.30; Mon & Tue 12.00, 12.50, 2.30, 3.20, 5.00, 5.50, 7.30, 8.30; Wed 12.30, 2.10, 3.00, 4.40, 5.30, 7.20, 8.20; Thu 12.30, 2.00, 3.00, 4.30, 5.30, 7.20, 8.20.

Joker (15): Fri 1.40, 9.00; Sat, Sun & Wed 9.00; Mon 4.50; Tue 2.20, 9.10.

Knives Out (12A): Wed 2.00, 5.10, 8.10; Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri 11.10, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 7.10, 8.20; Sat 12.50, 3.20, 5.40, 7.40; Sun 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 7.10, 8.20; Mon 1.00, 3.10, 5.30, 8.20; Tue 1.00, 3.10, 6.00, 8.20; Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30.

Le Mans ‘66 (12A): Fri 12.30, 4.10, 7.50; Sat 12.40, 5.20, 8.10; Sun 12.30, 5.10, 8.40; Mon 12.30, 4.00, 8.00; Tue 12.30, 4.00, 8.00; Wed 12.40, 4.20, 7.40; Thu 12.40, 4.00, 8.00.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sat & Sun 11.20, 2.20.

The Good Liar (15): Fri & Sun 4.30; Mon 2.10; Tue 5.10.

Metropolitan Opera – Akhnaten (12A): Sat 5.55.

Movies For Juniors – Pokemon’s Detective Pikachu (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 10.20.

Unlimited Screening – Knives Out (12A): Mon 7.45.

Unlimited Screening – Charlie’s Angels (12A): Tue 7.45.

NT Live – Present Laughter (12A): Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Hitsville – The Making Of Motown (12A): Fri 7.45.

HOPS Classic Film – The Great Escape (PG): Sat 2.15, 7.45.

Official Secrets (15): Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

NOVEMBER 22: The Elton Show – The Greatest Celebration of the Rocket Man. 7.30pm, £25. Concessions £2 off, children under 16 £2 off.

NOVEMBER 24: Whitney - Queen of the Night, 7.30pm, £26, £28. A stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

NOVEMBER 26: Sixties Gold 2019, 7.30pm, £36. Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Marmalade, Wayne Fontana and the Mindbenders, and Love Affair’s Steve Ellis.

NOVEMBER 28: Bourne School Presents Return of the Legends. 7pm, £7.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 23: Ten Times Table, Evenings 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm, £19-£26.50. The cast includes leading stage and TV actor Robert Daws, with Deborah Grant, Robert Duncan, Elizabeth Power and Mark Curry.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

NOVEMBER 22: The Adult Panto: Peter Panties! 8pm, £17-£18.

NOVEMBER 23: Ceri Dupree in the Ladies I Love, 7.30pm, £16-£20.

NOVEMBER 24: Ballet Theatre UK – The Wizard of Oz, 7pm, £10-£18.

NOVEMBER 27: Sean Lock, 8pm, £23.

NOVEMBER 28: Manilow – A Celebration of Barry Manilow, 7.30pm, £20.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

NOVEMBER 22: PPH Community Choir. All welcome. 10.30am, Downstairs at Printers, £6.

NOVEMBER 22: Rabbit Punch. Hard hitting new writing from Callum Speed – a powerful story of father and son. In The Playhouse, 7.45pm, tickets £10 or £7 from www.onlineticketseller.com.

NOVEMBER 22: Cracks in the Land. A great country rock trio with originals and lot of top covers in their own style. Downstairs at Printers, 9.15pm, free.

NOVEMBER 23: Rabbit Punch. In The Playhouse, 7.45pm, £7-£10, www.onlineticketseller.com.

NOVEMBER 23: Rob Corcoran. A real Dublin troubadour with his heart on his sleeve. With Stephen Askew. Downstairs at Printers, 9.15pm, free.

NOVEMBER 25: PPH Community Choir. 7pm, Downstairs, £6.

NOVEMBER 26: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

NOVEMBER 27: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE

November 30: Community Wise, Old Town. A whole morning of Black Strap Molasses with folk, vintage pop and more. From 10am until 12pm. Free to enter – but don’t be late! Coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

