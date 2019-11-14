Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, November 15-21

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

The Good Liar (15): Fri-Thu 2.00; 5.00 (not Wed); 8.00.

Sorry We Missed You (15): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05; 8.05 (not Wed).

The Aeronauts (PG): Fri-Thu 2.10 (not Wed); 5.10, 8.10.

The Pilgrim’s Progress (PG): Wed 2.10, 5.00, 8.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Unlimited Screening – Blue Story (15): Fri 8.00.

Abominable (U): Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.10.

A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Sat 10.00, 12.30, 2.50; Sun 10.00, 12.30.

Doctor Sleep (15): Fri, Wed & Thu 12.40; Sat & Sun 8.20; Mon & Tue 12.40, 8.20.

Joker (15): Fri, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.40, 8.50; Sat 1.30, 4.40, 8.50; Sun 1.20, 4.40, 8.50; Mon & Tue 1.50, 4.30, 8.50.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 7.30, 8.40; Sat & Sun 10.40, 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 7.30, 8.40; Thu 1.10, 3.40, 6.10, 7.40, 8.40.

Le Mans ‘66 (12A): Fri & Thu 1.50, 5.10, 7.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 10.20, 1.50, 5.10, 7.00, 8.30; Mon, & Tue 1.40, 5.10, 7.00, 8.30; Wed 1.50, 5.10, 7.20, 8.30.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.40, 5.30; Sat & Sun 11.50, 2.40, 5.30.

Midway (12A): Fri 1.40, 4.50, 8.10; Sat, Wed & Thu 1.20, 4.50, 8.10; Sun 1.30, 4.50, 8.10; Mon & Tue 1.20, 4.40, 8.10.

Terminator – Dark Fate (15): Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 5.00; Sun, Wed & Thu 4.10.

The Addams Family (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00; Sat & Sun 11.20, 1.40, 4.00.

The Aeronauts (PG): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.10, 2.30, 6.20; Sat & Sun 6.20; Wed & Thu 1.40, 6.20.

The Good Liar (15): Fri, Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.20, 8.20; Sat 4.20, 8.00; Sun 7.40; Mon & Tue 1.30, 4.20, 8.00.

Movies For Juniors – Missing Link (PG): Sat & Sun 10.30.

Movies For Juniors – The Lion King (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Bolshoi Ballet – Le Corsaire (12A): Sun 3.00.

RSC – Timon Of Athens (12A): Wed 7.00.

Depeche Mode – Spirits In The Forest (15): Thu 7.30.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Downton Abbey (PG): Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45.

The Goldfinch (15): Tue 7.45; Wed 2.15, 7.45; Thu 2.15.

Matthew Bourne’s Romeo And Juliet (12A): Thu 7.30.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

NOVEMBER 15: One Night in Dublin, 7.30pm, £24.

NOVEMBER 16: Lost in Music – One Night At The Disco, 7.30pm, £26.

NOVEMBER 17: New Sussex Opera present La Belle Helene, 4pm, £24-£36.

NOVEMBER 22: The Elton Show – The Greatest Celebration of the Rocket Man. 7.30pm, £25. Concessions £2 off, children under 16 £2 off.

NOVEMBER 24: Whitney - Queen of the Night, 7.30pm, £26, £28. A stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of our time.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

UNTIL NOVEMBER 17: EODS: West Side Story, 7.45pm (Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm, Sunday 3pm). Bernstein’s classic musical West Side Story is back in Eastbourne for the first time in over a decade.

NOVEMBER 18-23: Ten Times Table, Evenings 7.45pm, Wednesday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm, £19-£26.50. The cast includes leading stage and TV actor Robert Daws, with Deborah Grant, Robert Duncan, Elizabeth Power and Mark Curry.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

NOVEMBER 15: You Win Again – Celebrating the Music of the Bee Gees, 7.30pm, £25.50.

NOVEMBER 16: Tenors Un Limited – That’s Amore, 7.30pm, £22. These singers have been hailed as the Rat Pack of Opera and are the number one selling classical vocal trio.

NOVEMBER 20: The Stylistics, 7.30pm, £35.

NOVEMBER 22: The Adult Panto: Peter Panties! 8pm, £17-£18. Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

NOVEMBER 15: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing! 10.30am, Downstairs at Printers. £6.

NOVEMBER 15: Nothing is Real plays Abbey Road. This superb band perform the entire Abbey Road album. In concert in The Playhouse at 7.30pm and then Downstairs from 9.30pm. Beatles hits and much more. Free.

November 16: PPH Birthday Party. With Stacey and John and special artists for a real celebration. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm.

NOVEMBER 18: PPH Community Choir. 7pm, Downstairs, £6.

NOVEMBER 19: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

NOVEMBER 20: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

NOVEMBER 21: Harvest Moon. A great evening of top quality acoustic music from Jacob Szulecki and his equally talented friends. Downstairs at Printers, from 8.30pm, free.

