Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, June 14-20

Cinema

Curzon, Eastbourne, 01323 731441

Men In Black – International (12A): 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

X-Men – Dark Phoenix (12A): 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Late Night (15): 2.10 (not Sat & Sun); 8.10 (not Thu).

Rocketman (15): 4.45. Aladdin (PG) Sat & Sun 2.00.

Eastbourne CIneworld, 0871 200 2000

Aladdin (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 2.10, 5.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Thu 2.10, 4.30, 8.00.

Godzilla – King Of The Monsters (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00; Sat 1.00, 4.00, 8.45; Sun 1.00, 4.00.

John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum (15): Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.45.

3D Men In Black – International (12A): Fri-Thu 5.40.

Men In Black – International (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.50, 7.00, 8.30; Sat & Sun 12.00, 2.50, 7.00, 8.30.

Rocketman (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.30, 8.20; Sat & Sun 2.30, 5.20, 8.15.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 4.15, 6.30; Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.20, 2.00, 4.15, 6.30.

X-Men Dark Phoenix (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 2.20, 5.20, 8.10; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Wed 2.20, 5.20, 8.40; Thu 1.50, 5.10, 8.40.

Movies For Juniors – Missing Link (PG): Sat & Sun 10.20.

Movies For Juniors – Wonder Park (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG): Sat & Sun 11.20.

Unlimited Screening – Yesterday (12A): Wed 8.00.

The Merry Wives Of Windsor: Live From Shakespeare’s Globe (12A) Thu 7.20.

Hailsham Pavilion, 01323 841414

Rocketman (15): Fri, Mon & Tue 7.45; Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

Arts

Towner Art Gallery, www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

Until November 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront, a group of Towner’s team members have curated this exhibition, choosing from works in the permanent collection that have been acquired in the past ten years.

JUNE 15 UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz will create a temporary artwork that will transform the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

JUNE 16 TO SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, metal abstractions, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

Venues, Congress Theatre, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JUNE 14: The Solid Gold Rock ’n’ Roll Show, 7.30pm, £28.50, £30.50, £32.50. A celebration of Marty Wilde’s 80th birthday, together with Charlie Gracie, plus Mike Berry, and The Wildcats, as well as Little Miss Sixties and Nancy Ann Lee.

JUNE 18: Rhythm Of The Dance, 7.30pm, £26.50 (concessions £2 off, under 16s £15). This dance and music extravaganza features a wealth of Irish talent in a two-hour trip through hundreds of years of Irish dance and music.

JUNE 20: The Best of Queen, 7.30pm, £26.50. The Bohemians have been paying homage to the world’s most theatrical rock band since 1996.

Devonshire Park Theatre, www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JUNE 16: Jazz Dance Company, £15 (schools £7, students £11), 7.30pm. Jazz Dance Company’s ICONIC tour is a celebration of current and historical movements, moments and figures: exploring a world of idols from Elvis Presley to Michael Jackson and many more.

Royal Hippodrome, 01323 802020

JUNE 14-15: Roman Romp – A Farcical Adult Comedy, £17-£18, 8pm.

JUNE 16: Sounds of the ’60s live with Tony Blackburn, 7.30pm, £26.50.

JUNE 19: Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £8-£40.

JUNE 20: The Death & Life of The Hippodrome Theatre, 7.30pm, 9pm, £15-£18. A spooky and immersive, paranormal promenade production. Tour Eastbourne’s oldest theatre and meet the resident ghosts and characters from the theatre’s past.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road, www.printersplayhouse.co.uk

JUNE 14: 7.45pm, All Change. A poignant comedy about getting old with Tim Marriott and Viv Berry. In The Playhouse. Tickets at www.onlineticketseller.com.

JUNE 14: PPH Community Choir. 10.30am-12pm, £6. Downstairs.

JUNE 14: The Equatorial Group. 9pm, free. Members from the top class local band with a big following and great original music.

JUNE 15: Rory Holl. 9pm, free. Talented roving troubadour from Yorkshire. Downstairs at Printers.

JUNE 17: PPH Community Choir. 7pm-8.30pm. Only £6.

JUNE 18: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Tuition provided. 8pm, free.

JUNE 19: Open Stage Night. All musicians welcome, all poets welcome, all storytellers welcome, all comedians welcome. 8pm, free.

Lamb Folk Club, High Street

JUNE 19: Hatful of Rain, £8. Inspired by English, Celtic and American styles, this hugely talented band combines powerful song writing with musical flair.

