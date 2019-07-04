Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 5-11

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441, eastbournecurzon.net

Spider-Man: Far From Home (12A) 2.05, 5.05, 8.05. Yesterday (12A) 2.00, 5.00, 8.00. Toy Story (U) 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD

0871 200 2000, www.cineworld.co.uk

Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 11.20.

Men In Black International (12A): Fri & Sun 8.50.

Midsommar (18): Fri & Mon 2.20, 5.30, 8.40; Sat 5.10, 8.50; Sun 5.30, 8.40; Tue 2.00, 5.10, 8.50; Wed & Thu 5.10, 8.20.

3D Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri-Thu 5.20.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10, 4.10, 7.15, 8.30; Sat & Sun 11.00, 1.00, 2.10, 4.10, 7.15, 8.30.

The Queen’s Corgi (PG): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 4.00; Sat 10.30, 12.50, 3.00; Sun 10.30, 12.50, 3.10.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri 2.30, 5.00, 6.20, 8.00; Sat 10.50, 12.00, 1.20, 2.30, 3.50, 5.00, 6.20, 7.30; Sun 12.00, 1.20, 2.30, 3.50, 5.00, 6.20, 8.00; Mon 2.30, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 2.30, 5.00, 6.20, 7.30; Wed & Thu 3.10, 5.40, 8.10.

Yesterday (12A): Fri, Sun & Mon 2.20, 5.10, 7.30; Sat & Tue 2.20, 5.10, 8.20; Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.00, 7.50.

Movies For Juniors – The Kid Who Would Be King (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Westlife – The Twenty Tour Live From Croke Park (12A): Sat 8.00.

Autism Friendly Screening – Toy Story 4 (U): Sun 11.00.

Groundhog Day – Double Bill Murray (PG): Mon 6.30.

Secret Unlimited Screening 11 (15): Tue 8.00.

Annabelle Comes Home (15): Wed & Thu 2.30, 6.10, 8.40.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Aladdin (PG: Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 3-6: Thriller Live, 7.30pm (Saturday 4pm and 8pm), £24-£34.50.

JULY 11: The Drifters, £7.30pm, £25, £29. The Drifters are back on tour in the UK with a brand-new show performing all their classic hits from the past six decades.

JULY 13: Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys Experience, 7.30pm, £24.50, £26.50.

JULY 15-20: Dirty Dancing, various times, £19-£39.50.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 10-20: Deathtrap, 7.45pm (2.30pm shows on July 13, 17, 20.)

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JULY 6: Thank You For The Musicals, 2.30pm, 7pm, £12-£15. Produced by Jade Powers. Choreography by Pippa Broadway, Kirsty Bond and Emily Neen.

JULY 12-16: The Broadway Players present The Sound of Music, 7.30pm (2.30pm Saturday, 3.30pm and 7.45pm Sunday). When Maria proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of widowed Captain Von Trapp. Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter and music.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

www.printersplayhouse.co.uk

JULY 5: PPH Community Choir, 1.30am, £6. Everyone welcome – no audition required.

JULY 8: PPH Community Choir, 7pm, £6.

JULY 9: PPH Ukulele Army, 8pm, free. Bring your own uke or borrow one. Tuition provided.

JULY 10: Open Stage Night, 8pm, free. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians are welcome to perform.

JULY 10-14: Eastbourne Comedy Festival. Turn to page 55 to find out more.

JULY 12: PPH Community Choir, 10.30am, £6.

LAMB FOLK CLUB, HIGH STREET

lambfolkclub.co.uk

JULY 17: Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe, £7. Doors 7.30pm, 8pm start.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE

0843 289 1980

JULY 27: Free live music from Jim and Luke Murray, Milton Hide and the Pevensey Ukulele Group. 10am (doors 9.30am) to 12pm, free entry. Refreshments available.

ST MICHAEL AND ALL ANGELS CHURCH, BERWICK

JULY 7: 6pm. Eastbourne’s Renaissance Singers perform Music for a Summer’s Evening. The programme is varied, with music spanning four centuries, with works from Gibbons to Rutter and a collection of madrigals, motets and folk songs. Free entry with a retiring collection, which will go towards church funds including a project to restore the famous Bloomsbury paintings. Refreshments served after the concert.

