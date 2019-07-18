Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 19-25

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CINEMA CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

The Lion King (PG): 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

The Queen’s Corgi (PG): 2.05.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): 5.00, 8.00.

Yesterday (12A): 5.05, 8.05.

Toy Story 4 (U): 2.00.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Annabelle Comes Home (15): Fri-Thu 6.15, 8.50.

Movies For Juniors – Paw Patrol – Mighty Pups (U): Fri-Thu 10.20.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri-Thu 10.50, 2.00, 5.00, 8.15.

3D The Lion King (PG): Fri-Thu 11.00, 1.50, 4.40, 7.30.

The Lion King (PG): Fri & Sat 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 12.50, 1.20, 2.20, 2.50, 3.40, 4.10, 5.10, 5.40, 6.30, 7.00, 8.00, 8.30, 9.20, 9.50; Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.00, 10.30, 11.30, 12.00, 12.50, 1.20, 2.20, 2.50, 3.40, 4.10, 5.10, 5.40, 6.30, 7.00, 8.00, 8.30, 9.20.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri-Thu 10.40, 12.20, 1.10, 3.00, 5.20, 7.45.

Yesterday (12A): Fri-Thu 3.30.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Sometimes Always Never (12A): Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 7.45.

Adventure Boyz (PG): Sat 2.15, 7.45; Sun 2.15.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Wed & Thu 2.15.

NT Live – The Lehman Trilogy (12A): Thu 7.00.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 15-20: Dirty Dancing, various times, £19-£39.50. This worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny.

JULY 25-AUGUST 3: Top Hat – The Musical by The Rattonians. Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Sun 3pm, Thur & Sat (Aug 1-3) 2.30pm. £20, terraces £18. Under 16s and over 60s £2 off. Dazzling tap dancing, lavish production numbers, amazing costumes, fabulous sets, a professional orchestra and a brilliant score.

AUGUST 6-10: Calendar Girls – The Musical, 7.30pm, Wed, Thur, Sat 2.30pm, £19.50-£48.50. This musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 10-20: Deathtrap, 7.45pm (2.30pm shows on July 13, 17, 20.)

JULY 25-AUGUST 17: The 39 Steps. 7.45pm, Weds & Sat 2.30pm. No performances on Sundays and Mondays. Tickets £19-£26.50.

ITALIAN GARDENS, HOLYWELL

JULY 24-AUGUST 3: EODS – Romeo and Juliet, 7.30pm (no performance July 28. Premium Seats £19. Standard seats £16. Over 60 and under 16s £14 (not available on premium seats).

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JULY 19: Screaming Blue Murder Comedy Club, 8pm, £10, Robert White, Sally-Anne Hayward and Paddy Lennox. Compere: Windsor.

JULY 20: The Vintage Boys, 7.30pm, £16. Featuring more than 40 hits from the stars of the ’50s and ’60s including Chuck Berry, Eddie Cochran, Elvis Presley and more.

JULY 21: An Evening with Simon Weston CBE, 7.30pm, £22.50.

JULY 23: 7.30pm, £6-£7. Cult film club: Waterworld.

JULY 24: Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £8-£40.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

printersplayhouse.co.uk

JULY 19: PPH Community Choir, 10.30am, £6.

JULY 19: Buzzing, 7.45pm. After hosting an erotica party at home, newly divorced Julie resolutely decides to enjoy her unspent youth and find some men to rekindle her sexuality and feel like a woman again.

JULY 19: Danny Goring featuring Dan Stewart, 9pm. An evening of original songsmithery, ‘funked up’ folk tunes and choice songs from classic singer-songwriters, performed by Danny Goring and folk multi-instrumentalist Dan Stewart. Danny will be performing his new single ‘The Blinding Light’. Free entry.

JULY 20: Eastbourne Pride After Party. Three bands: No Such Thing, The Golgis and Zachary Dogwood celebrate Pride. 9.15pm, free.

JULY 22: PPH Community Choir. Downstairs at Printers. 7.30pm-8.30pm, £6.

JULY 23: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. From 8pm, free.

JULY 24: Open Stage Night, 8pm.

JULY 25: Blues at Printers with Andy Broad. 8pm, free.

LAMB FOLK CLUB, HIGH STREET

lambfolkclub.co.uk

JULY 17: Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe, £7. Doors 7.30pm, 8pm start.

Under Ground Theatre

0843 289 1980

JULY 27: Free live music from Jim and Luke Murray, Milton Hide and the Pevensey Ukulele Group. 10am (doors 9.30am) to 12pm, free entry. Refreshments available.

