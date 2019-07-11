Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, July 12-18

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON EASTBOURNE

01323 731441, eastbournecurzon.net

The Queen’s Corgi (PG): Sat & Sun 2.00; Fri & Mon-Thu 5.00.

Anna (15): Fri & Mon-Thu 2.00, 8.00; Sat & Sun 5.00, 8.00.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Toy Story 4 (U): 2.10, 5.10.

Yesterday (12A): 8.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

No screenings listed until July 19.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

X-Men Dark Phoenix (12A): Fri & Sat 7.45; Sun 1.30.

Kids 4 A Quid: How To Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (PG): Sat 2.15.

Autism Friendly Screening: How To Train Your Dragon – The Hidden World (PG) Sun 10.30.

Gloria Bell (15): Mon & Tue 7.45.

Rocketman (15): Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

Glyndebourne – The Barber Of Seville (12A): Sun 5.30.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY, EASTBOURNE

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 13: Roy Orbison and The Traveling Wilburys Experience, 7.30pm, £24.50, £26.50. A journey through the story of the Wilburys, with expert narrative and big screen action.

JULY 15-20: Dirty Dancing, various times, £19-£39.50. Seen by millions across the globe, this worldwide smash hit tells the classic story of Baby and Johnny.

JULY 25-AUGUST 3: Top Hat – The Musical by The Rattonians. Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Sun 3pm, Thur & Sat (Aug 1-3) 2.30pm. £20, terraces £18. Under 16s and over 60s £2 off. Dazzling tap dancing, lavish production numbers, amazing costumes, fabulous sets, a professional orchestra and a brilliant score.

AUGUST 6-10: Calendar Girls – The Musical, 7.30pm, Wed, Thur, Sat 2.30pm, £19.50-£48.50. This musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE. EASTBOURNE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 10-20: Deathtrap, 7.45pm (2.30pm shows on July 13, 17, 20.)

JULY 25-AUGUST 17: The 39 Steps. 7.45pm, Weds & Sat 2.30pm. No performances on Sundays and Mondays. Tickets £19-£26.50. A riotous spy thriller from the team behind last summer’s Return To The Forbidden Planet and One Man, Two Guvnors.

ITALIAN GARDENS,HOLYWELL

JULY 24-AUGUST 3: EODS – Romeo and Juliet, 7.30pm (no performance July 28. Premium Seats £19. Standard seats £16. Over 60 and under 16s £14 (not available on premium seats). Written around 1594, Shakespeare’s tragedy about the two star-crossed lovers, was one of his most popular plays during his lifetime and has continued to delight audiences ever since.

ROYAL HIPPODROME, EASTBOURNE

01323 802020

JULY 12-16: The Broadway Players present The Sound of Music, 7.30pm (2.30pm Saturday, 3.30pm and 7.45pm Sunday). When Maria proves too high-spirited for the religious life, she is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of widowed Captain Von Trapp. Maria transforms the Von Trapp family home from a place of dour rules and regulations to one filled with joy, laughter and music.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

www.printersplayhouse.co.uk

JULY 10-14: Eastbourne Comedy Festival.

JULY 12: PPH Community Choir, 10.30am, £6.

JULY 15: PPH Community Choir, 7pm, £6. Everyone welcome.

JULY 16: Ukulele Army, 8pm, free. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one. Tuition provided.

JULY 17: Open stage night, 8pm, free. All musician, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome.

JULY 19: PPH Community Choir, 10.30am, £6.

JULY 19: Buzzing, 7.45pm. After hosting an erotica party at home, newly divorced Julie resolutely decides to enjoy her unspent youth and find some men to rekindle her sexuality and feel like a woman again. Turn to page 55 to find out more.

JULY 19: Danny Goring featuring Dan Stewart, 9pm. An evening of original songsmithery, ‘funked up’ folk tunes and choice songs from classic singer-songwriters, performed by Danny Goring and folk multi-instrumentalist Dan Stewart. Danny will be performing his new single ‘The Blinding Light’, out now on Spotify and all digital platforms. Free entry.

LAMB FOLK CLUB, HIGH STREET

lambfolkclub.co.uk

JULY 17: Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe, £7. Doors 7.30pm, 8pm start.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE, EASTBOURNE

0843 289 1980

JULY 27: Free live music from Jim and Luke Murray, Milton Hide and the Pevensey Ukulele Group. 10am (doors 9.30am) to 12pm, free entry. Refreshments available.

The Royal Hippodrome is alive with The Sound of Music. Click here to read more.

Director picks Eastbourne for her first feature film. Click here to read more.

One woman’s search for a mid-life sex life. Click here to read more.