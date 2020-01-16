Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, January 17-23

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

1917 (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Wed & Thu 12.10, 1.40, 3.00, 4.30, 5.50, 7.30, 8.40; Mon & Tue 12.10, 1.40, 3.00, 4.30, 5.50, 8.40.

Bad Boys For Life (15): Fri-Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50.

Bombshell (15): Fri-Thu 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30.

Frozen II (U): Sat & Sun 11.00.

JoJo Rabbit (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 5.10; Sat & Sun 5.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 2.40, 5.30; Sat & Sun 11.40, 2.30, 5.20.

Little Women (U): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 2.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 1.50, 8.10.

Spies In Disguise (PG): Sat & Sun 11.20.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 10.50, 2.00, 5.10, 8.20.

Movies For Juniors – The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

The Gentlemen (18): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00; Sat & Sun 1.00, 3.40, 6.20, 9.00.

Movies For Juniors – Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Sun 10.30.

Unlimited Screening – Like A Boss (15): Mon 7.45.

BBC Children In Need – The Personal History Of David Copperfield (PG): Tue 7.45.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Ordinary Love (12A): Fri 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

JANUARY 19: Art Store Tours. Go behind the scenes at Towner and enjoy a fascinating introduction to this impressive collection of 5,000 works.

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career from the late 1960s to the present day, exploring his unique contribution to British sculpture and the international Land Art movement.

UNTIL MAY 10: BRINK – Caroline Lucas curates the Towner Collection. Selecting from the Towner Collection, Caroline’s choices reflect her passions.

UNTIL SPRING 2021: Lothar Götz – Dance Diagonal, Gallery Exterior, free admission. Drawing on the gallery’s architecture, angles, curves and recesses, Götz has created his largest painting to date, a colourful piece that also marks the first time that an artist has been commissioned to create an artwork for Towner’s exterior at scale.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

JANUARY 19: London Philharmonic Orchestra – A Sea Change, 3pm, £15- £30, premium seats £35. Mendelssohn Overture, The Hebrides; Haydn Cello Concerto in C; Brahms Symphony No. 4; Thomas Blunt, conductor; Laura van der Heijden, cello; London Philharmonic Orchestra.

JANUARY 21-28: Michael McIntyre – Big World Tour Continued – Warm Up Show, 8pm, £27.

JANUARY 26: Spirit of the Dance, 7.30pm, £20-£27. Irish Dance combines with the passionate Latino rhythms of Tango, Flamenco and Red-Hot Salsa to produce a thrilling production.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

FEBRUARY 15: Chinese New Year Extravaganza, 2.30pm, £18.50-£22.50. Concessions £1.50 off, children £2 off (under 16s), family saver £68 (two adults, two children), groups of 10 get 11th ticket free. Jinlong Culture & Performing Arts brings a spectacular line-up of Chinese acrobatics, music and dance to Eastbourne.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JANUARY 31: The Story of Guitar Heroes, 7.30pm, £23-£25. Presented by guitar virtuoso Phil Walker, this show’s incredible band uses more than 30 guitars to accurately recreate the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero.

POLEGATE COMMUNITY CENTRE

JANUARY 18-26: Dick Whittington. Polegate Drama Group. Tickets £11 for adults and £7 for kids – 2.30pm matinee and 7.30pm evening performances available. Buy tickets from Archers Estate Agents, Polegate High Street; call 01323 483348 or visit www.polegatedramagroup.com.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

JANUARY 17: Danny Goring and Dan Stewart. A superb singer-songwriter with deep folk roots and much more. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

JANUARY 18: Jason McNiff. The mega-talented Hastings based singer-songwriter returns with soulful acoustic sounds. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

JANUARY 20: PPH Community Choir. 7pm, Downstairs, £6.

JANUARY 21: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own instrument or borrow one. All welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

JANUARY 22: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

JANUARY 23: Victorious. Hannah Brackenbury’s brilliant live tribute to fabulous comedienne Victoria Wood. 7.30pm, The Playhouse. Tickets from www.wegottickets.com.

COMMUNITY WISE, OLD TOWN

January 25: A whole morning of songs from Recycled, with ‘Old Ones, Loved Ones, Neglected Ones’, mainly from the ’50s and ’60s. From 10am until noon, free to enter, coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

