Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, January 10-16

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

Cats (U): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

The Kingmaker (15): Fri-Thu 2.05, 8.05.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri-Thu 5.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

1917 (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.20, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.20, 2.40, 4.10, 5.30, 7.00, 8.20.

Cats (U): Fri, Mon & Wed 12.10, 2.40, 5.10, 7.50; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.00, 7.40; Tue & Thu 12.10, 2.40, 5.10.

Frozen II (U): Sat & Sun 10.20, 12.50.

JoJo Rabbit (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.10, 5.50, 8.30; Sat 3.20, 8.30; Sun 3.20, 5.50, 8.30.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Sat 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.10; Sun 11.40, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10.

Little Women (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Wed 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Tue 1.30, 4.40, 7.30; Thu 1.00, 4.10, 7.30.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 4.50, 8.00; Sat & Sun 10.30, 1.40, 4.50, 8.00.

The Gentlemen (18): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50; Sat & Sun 12.40, 3.30, 6.10, 8.50.

Movies For Juniors – The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Metropolitan Opera – Wozzeck (12A): Sat 5.55.

Playing With Fire (PG): Sat & Sun 11.10.

Spies In Disguise (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10, 12.10.

Unlimited Screening: Richard Jewell (15) Tue 7.45.

ROH Royal Ballet Live – The Sleeping Beauty (12A): Thu 7.15.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri 7.45; Sat 2.15, 7.45.

The Farewell (PG): Mon & Tue 7.45.

Ordinary Love (12A): Wed & Thu 2.15.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

JANUARY 19: Art Store Tours. Go behind the scenes at Towner and enjoy a fascinating introduction to this impressive collection of 5,000 works.

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

UNTIL MAY 10: BRINK – Caroline Lucas curates the Towner Collection. Selecting from the Towner Collection, Caroline’s choices reflect her passions.

UNTIL SPRING 2021: Lothar Götz – Dance Diagonal, Gallery Exterior, free admission. Drawing on the gallery’s architecture, angles, curves and recesses, Götz has created his largest painting to date, a colourful piece that also marks the first time that an artist has been commissioned to create an artwork for Towner’s exterior at scale.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

JANUARY 19: London Philharmonic Orchestra – A Sea Change, 3pm, £15- £30, premium seats £35. Mendelssohn Overture, The Hebrides; Haydn Cello Concerto in C; Brahms Symphony No. 4; Thomas Blunt, conductor; Laura van der Heijden, cello; London Philharmonic Orchestra.

JANUARY 21-28: Michael McIntyre – Big World Tour Continued – Warm Up Show, 8pm, £27.

JANUARY 26: Spirit of the Dance, 7.30pm, £20-£27.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

UNTIL JANUARY 12: Jack & The Beanstalk, £14.50-£23.50, various times. A pantomime from the team behind 2018’s Cinderella that promises to be a perfect Christmas treat. It stars Katherine Glover as Jack, Martyn Knight as Dame Trott and Tucker as Simple Simon, as well as the lovable animal actress Clarabelle the Cow.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JANUARY 31: The Story of Guitar Heroes, 7.30pm, £23-£25. Presented by guitar virtuoso Phil Walker, this show’s incredible band uses more than 30 guitars to accurately recreate the sound and ambiance of each guitar hero.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

JANUARY 10: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing. 10.30am, Downstairs at Printers, £6.

JANUARY 10: Jazz Groove Collective. Ever popular funksters return for a truly groovy evening. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

JANUARY 11: Sean Fennessey. The mega-talented Hastings based singer-songwriter returns with soulful acoustic sounds. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

JANUARY 13: PPH Community Choir, Downstairs at Printers, 7pm, £6.

JANUARY 14: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own instrument or borrow one. All welcome, Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

JANUARY 15: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

JANUARY 16: Harvest Moon. A lovely evening of acoustic music from Jacob Szulecki and his equally talented friends, 8.30pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

COMMUNITY WISE, OLD TOWN

January 25: A whole morning of songs from Recycled, with ‘Old Ones, Loved Ones, Neglected Ones’, mainly from the ’50s and ’60s. From 10am until noon, free to enter, coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

