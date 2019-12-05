Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 6-12

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

Ordinary Love (12A): Fri-Thu 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri-Tue & Thu 2.00, 8.00.

The Good Liar (15): Fri-Tue & Thu 5.00.

Monos (15): Wed 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Blue Story (15): Fri 12.10, 3.20, 5.40; Mon 12.50, 3.10, 5.30, 8.50; Tue 12.40, 5.50, 8.50.

Charlie’s Angels (12A): Fri & Mon 12.00, 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Sun 8.50; Tue 12.00, 3.00, 4.30, 8.10; Wed 8.50.

Frozen II (U): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.10, 1.20, 2.40, 3.50, 5.10, 6.20, 7.40; Sat 10.40, 11.10, 11.50, 12.30, 1.10, 1.40, 2.20, 3.00, 3.50, 5.30, 6.20, 8.10; Sun 10.40, 11.20, 12.00, 12.30, 1.10, 1.50, 2.30, 3.00, 3.50, 5.30, 6.20, 8.10; Wed & Thu 12.30, 1.10, 3.00, 3.50, 5.30, 6.20, 8.10.

Gremlins – 35th Anniversary (4K Restoration): (12A) Fri 7.00.

Unlimited Screening – Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri 8.45.

Knives Out (12A): Fri, Mon & Tue 12.30, 2.40, 5.40, 8.40; Sat 12.40, 4.10, 8.20; Sun 12.40, 4.30, 7.30; Wed & Thu 1.30, 4.30, 7.30.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri 1.10, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sat 3.30, 6.00, 8.50; Sun 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Mon 12.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Tue 1.40, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30.

Le Mans ‘66 (12A): Fri 12.00, 3.40, 8.00; Mon 1.10, 4.30, 8.00; Tue 1.20, 4.40, 8.00.

Motherless Brooklyn (15): Fri, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.40, 5.00, 8.20; Sat 5.00, 8.30; Sun 5.00, 8.20.

Movies For Juniors – Aladdin (PG): Sat 10.00.

3D – Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Wed & Thu 2.20, 5.10, 8.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.30, 1.20, 3.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.00, 9.00; Wed & Thu 12.30, 1.20, 3.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.00, 9.00.

Les Miserables – The Staged Concert (Encore, PG): Sat 7.00.

The Addams Family (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Movies For Juniors – The Queen’s Corgi (PG): Sat & Sun 10.20.

Movies For Juniors – Aladdin (PG): Sun 10.00.

Unlimited Screening – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood (PG): Mon 7.45.

ROH Live – Coppelia (12A): Tue 7.15.

Black Christmas (tbc): Thu 8.50.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Le Mans ‘66 (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sat & Sun 2.15.

ROH Live – Coppelia (12A): Tue 7.15.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

DECEMBER 13: Eastbourne Arts Circle. Helen Rufus-Ward – ‘The Nativity in Art’, 2.30pm.

DECEMBER 14 UNTIL MAY 10: BRINK – Caroline Lucas curates the Towner Collection. Selecting from the Towner Collection, Caroline’s choices reflect her passions.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

UNTIL DECEMBER 7: The Lady Vanishes. Evenings 7.30pm, Thur & Sat matinee 2.30pm, £19-£26.50.

DECEMBER 10-14: Blood Brothers. Evenings 7.30pm. Wed, Thur & Sat 2.30pm. £18.50-£39.50.

DECEMBER 20: The Estefan Experience, 7.30pm, £26.

DECEMBER 21: The Elvis Years at Christmas, 7.30pm, £26.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

DECEMBER 6-JANUARY 12: Jack & The Beanstalk, £14.50-£23.50, various times. From the team behind 2018’s Cinderella. Expect live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy, fun and laughter.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

UNTIL DECEMBER 7: The Broadway Players present Oklahoma! £15-£54, 7.30pm, Thu & Sat 2.30pm.

DECEMBER 10-14: The Rattonians – A Christmas Spectacular, 7.30pm (2.30pm Saturday matinee), £15-£17.

DECEMBER 15: Christmas with The Salvation Army, 3pm, £11.

December 17-18: The Lost Toy’s Big Christmas Adventure, 10.30am, 7pm, £10 (£7.50 concession).

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

DECEMBER 6: PPH Community Choir. 10.30am, Downstairs, £6.

DECEMBER 6: Nic Bennett at Little Christmas. Acoustic favourites on the library stage, Grove Road, at 6.15pm and 8.30pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 7: The Equatorial Group. Eastbourne’s finest with a great programme of original music. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 9: PPH Community Choir. 7pm, Downstairs, £6.

DECEMBER 10: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs, from 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 11: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 12: Eastbourne Comedy Club. A festive riot of comic fun hosted by the irrepressible Jim Grant. 8pm, Downstairs, free.

All Saints’ Church, Grange Road

DECEMBER 6: Eastbourne Choral Society carol concert, 7pm. Eastbourne Choral Society will perform a festive concert of carols with music from Handel’s Messiah, in aid of Sussex charity Chestnut Tree House Children’s Hospice. Tickets £5 on the door.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to read more

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.

Michael Bublé in Hove: Sussex date confirmed for music megastar’s UK tour. Click here to read more.

Dave O’Higgins and Rob Luft play for Jazz Hastings. Click here to read more.