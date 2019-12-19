Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 20-26

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

Cats (U): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Christmas Eve 2.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 2.05.

The Good Liar (15): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 5.05.

Ordinary Love (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 8.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Cats (U): Fri 11.10, 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.30, 5.50, 7.10, 8.30, 9.50; Sat 11.10, 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.30, 5.50, 6.40, 7.10, 8.30, 10.00; Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 11.10, 12.30, 1.50, 3.10, 4.30, 5.50, 7.10, 8.30; Boxing Day 10.00, 12.30, 3.10, 5.50, 7.20, 8.30.

Frozen II (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.30, 11.50, 2.30; Boxing Day 12.00.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Christmas Eve & Boxing Day 11.30, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 5.00; Christmas Eve 5.00, 8.30.

Movies For Juniors – A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 10.10; Boxing Day 10.15.

3D – Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri, Sun, Mon & Christmas Eve 11.10, 2.40, 6.20; Sat 11.10, 2.40; Boxing Day 7.00.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Fri & Sat 10.10, 12.00, 1.00, 1.40, 3.30, 4.30, 5.10, 7.00, 7.30, 8.00, 8.40, 9.50, 10.30; Sun & Mon 10.10, 12.00, 1.00, 1.40, 3.30, 4.30, 5.10, 7.00, 7.30, 8.00, 8.40; Christmas Eve 10.10, 12.00, 1.00, 1.40, 3.30, 4.30, 5.10, 7.00, 7.30, 8.00; Boxing Day 10.10, 11.10, 12.40, 1.40, 2.40, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.50, 8.40.

Little Women (U): Boxing Day 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Playing With Fire (PG): Boxing Day 11.40, 2.30, 4.50.

Spies In Disguise (PG): Boxing Day 11.20, 1.50, 4.20.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Frozen II (U): Fri 4.00, 7.45; Sat, Sun & Mon 2.15, 7.45; Christmas Eve 2.15, 5.30.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

UNTIL MAY 10: BRINK – Caroline Lucas curates the Towner Collection. Selecting from the Towner Collection, Caroline’s choices reflect her passions.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

DECEMBER 20: The Estefan Experience, 7.30pm, £26. A Gloria Estefan tribute. This show stopping Latin extravaganza features a live band with Cuban themed singers and dancers, as well as some of the most iconic pop songs ever written.

DECEMBER 21: The Elvis Years at Christmas, 7.30pm, £26. Experience an Elvis-style Christmas like never before with this stunning tribute show.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

UNTIL JANUARY 12: Jack & The Beanstalk, £14.50-£23.50, various times. A pantomime from the team behind 2018’s Cinderella that promises to be a perfect Christmas treat. It stars Katherine Glover as Jack, Martyn Knight as Dame Trott and Tucker as Simple Simon, as well as the lovable animal actress Clarabelle the Cow.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

DECEMBER 21-JANUARY 1: Peter Pan, various times, £8-£57. Pantomime. Luke Roberts from CITV’s HI-5 leads the cast as Peter Pan. Joining him are Britains Got Talent star Sarah Jameson as Mrs Darling and Rachel Cantrill as Smee.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

DECEMBER 20: 12 Days of Xmas in Space. Follow Prince Albert on his epic festive journeys through every cliché in the book. The Playhouse, 7.30pm, onlineticketseller.com.

DECEMBER 20: The Golgis. Impossible to categorise but equally impossible not to enjoy. Bring on that musical doo-dah! 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 21: 12 Days of Xmas in Space, The Playhouse, 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from www.onlineticketseller.com.

DECEMBER 21: Frank Greene Band. The awesome eight-piece original soul and funk outfit return in glory. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 22: 12 Days of Xmas in Space, The Playhouse, 3pm and 7.30pm. Tickets from www.onlineticketseller.com.

december 24: Printers’ Ukulele Army Xmas Eve Party. Bring your own or borrow one. All welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 27: Far From Carolina. Rock, pop and blues for the festive season from this fine duo. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 28: Owen Donovan. Owen sings and plays acoustic rock classics in his own inimitable style. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 31: New Years Eve at PPH with Stacey and John. Bring the New Year in with firm favourites and friends. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

COMMUNITY WISE, OLD TOWN

December 28: Three hours of music, hosted by former Under Ground Theatre favourites, R’n’R (aka Richard Walder and Ron Turner), 10am-1pm. Free entry and mince pies with free mulled wine or coffee. Performers include the Seaford Sunshine Strummers, with John Cave, as well as Jim Murray, Nigel Wesson, Matt Cooper, Jayne Ingles and more. Doors 9.30am.

