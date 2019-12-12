Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, December 13-19

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

Ordinary Love (12A): Fri-Thu 2.10, 8.10.

The Umbrellas Of Cherbourg (PG): Fri-Thu 2.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri-Thu 5.00, 8.00.

The Good Liar (15): Fri-Thu 5.10.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Black Christmas (15): Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.40, 3.10, 5.45, 8.50; Sat 3.10, 5.45, 8.50; Sun 2.00, 6.00, 8.50; Thu 2.30.

Frozen II (U): Fri 12.00, 2.40, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.50; Sat 10.00, 10.45, 11.30, 12.20, 1.10, 2.00, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.50; Sun 10.00, 10.45, 11.30, 12.20, 1.10, 2.50, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 7.50; Mon & Tue 12.00, 2.40, 3.50, 5.20, 6.20, 8.00; Wed 12.00, 2.40, 3.50, 5.20, 7.50; Thu 10.20, 12.50, 3.20, 5.50.

3D – Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri & Wed 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Sat & Sun 11.30, 2.20, 5.10, 8.00; Mon & Tue 2.20, 5.10.

Jumanji – The Next Level (12A): Fri, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.30, 1.20, 3.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.00, 9.00; Sat & Sun 10.30, 12.30, 1.20, 3.20, 4.10, 6.10, 7.00, 9.00; Thu 10.40, 11.50, 1.30, 2.50, 4.20, 5.40, 8.30.

Knives Out (12A): Fri & Wed 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Sat 12.10, 4.30, 7.30; Sun 12.00, 4.30, 7.30; Mon 1.30, 4.30, 8.10; Tue 1.10, 4.00, 8.10; Thu 11.30, 7.15.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.30; Sun 1.00, 3.30, 6.00, 8.20; Wed 1.00, 3.30, 6.20, 8.10; Thu 5.00, 8.20.

Motherless Brooklyn (15): Fri 12.20, 8.15; Sat 8.15; Sun 8.30; Mon, Tue & Wed 12.20.

Movies For Juniors – Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 10.10.

Movies For Juniors – Elf (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

Bolshoi Ballet – The Nutcracker (12A): Sun 3.00.

Gorillaz – Reject False Icons (15): Mon 7.30.

Unlimited Screening – JoJo Rabbit (12A): Mon 7.45.

Unlimited Screening – Little Women (U): Tue 7.45.

ROH – The Nutcracker (PG): Tue 7.15.

3D – Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Thu 11.10, 2.40, 6.20.

Star Wars – The Rise Of Skywalker (12A): Thu 12.01am, 12.05am; 10.10, 12.00, 1.00, 1.40, 3.30,4.30, 5.10, 7.00, 7.30, 8.00, 8.40.

Star Wars – The Triple Bill – Episode 7-9 (tbc): Wed 6.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

K4AQ – A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Sat 2.15.

The Aeronauts (PG): Sat & Mon 7.45; Sun, Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

Autism Friendly Screening – A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Sun 10.30.

ROH – The Nutcracker (PG): Tue 7.15.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons.

DECEMBER 13: Eastbourne Arts Circle. Helen Rufus-Ward – ‘The Nativity in Art’, 2.30pm.

DECEMBER 14 UNTIL MAY 10: BRINK – Caroline Lucas curates the Towner Collection.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

UNTIL DECEMBER 14: Blood Brothers. Evenings 7.30pm. Sat 2.30pm. £18.50-£39.50.

DECEMBER 20: The Estefan Experience, 7.30pm, £26.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

UNTIL JANUARY 12: Jack & The Beanstalk, £14.50-£23.50, various times. A pantomime from the team behind 2018’s Cinderella.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

UNTIL DECEMBER 14: The Rattonians – A Christmas Spectacular, 7.30pm (2.30pm Sat mat), £15-£17.

DECEMBER 15: Christmas with The Salvation Army, 3pm, £11.

December 17-18: The Lost Toy’s Big Christmas Adventure, 10.30am, 7pm, £10 (£7.50 concession).

DECEMBER 21-JANUARY 1: Peter Pan, various times, £8-£57.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

DECEMBER 13: PPH Community Choir. 10.30am, Downstairs, £6.

DECEMBER 13: Grace and Danger Unplugged. Rising Eastbourne stars with bags of talent and a chilled indie vibe. 9pm, Downstairs, free.

DECEMBER 14: Con Brio. Fabulous classic jazz and blues standards from this popular five piece. 9pm, Downstairs at Printers, free.

DECEMBER 16: PPH Community Choir. 7pm, Downstairs, £6.

DECEMBER 17: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. All welcome, Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 18: Open Stage Night. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 19: 12 Days of Christmas in Space. The fantastic PPH community Christmas show opening night. In The Playhouse, 7.45pm. Tickets from www.onlineticketseller.com.

St Richard’s Church, Langney

DECEMBER 14: Sussex Police Choir. A concert of Christmas music, 7.30pm, £5, tickets available on the door. Proceeds to church funds.

COMMUNITY WISE, OLD TOWN

December 28: Three hours of music, hosted by former Under Ground Theatre favourites, R’n’R (aka Richard Walder and Ron Turner), 10am-1pm. Free entry and mince pies with free mulled wine or coffee. Performers include the Seaford Sunshine Strummers, with John Cave, as well as Jim Murray, Nigel Wesson, Matt Cooper, Jayne Ingles and more. Doors 9.30am.

