Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, August 9-15

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Blinded By The Light (12A): 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): 4.05, 6.00.

The Lion King (PG): 1.50.

Yesterday (12A): Fri-Tue 8.10.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Wed & Thu 7.30.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.50, 7.50; Wed & Thu 8.30.

Movies For Juniors – Charming (PG): Fri-Thu 10.00.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 11.10, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.20, 7.00, 8.30; Mon 11.10, 12.50, 2.10, 4.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.30; Wed & Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20.

Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.00.

Movies For Juniors – The Queen’s Corgi (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10.

Playmobil – The Movie (U): Fri, Sat-Tue 10.50, 1.20, 3.50, 6.20; Wed & Thu 10.30, 1.00, 3.30, 6.00.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 5.10, 8.45; Mon 5.20, 8.45.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon & Tue 10.10, 12.30, 2.50; Sun 12.30, 2.50; Wed & Thu 11.30, 2.00, 4.30.

The Art Of Racing In The Rain (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun & Tue 2.20, 7.40; Mon 2.20, 7.30; Wed & Thu 8.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat & Tue 10.20, 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Sun 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Mon 10.30, 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 8.20; Wed & Thu 10.50, 12.10, 1.50, 3.00, 4.50, 5.50, 7.50.

The Sun Is Also A Star (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 8.10; Wed & Thu 8.40.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri, Sat & Tue 10.30, 12.15, 2.40, 5.00; Sun 10.10, 12.15, 2.40, 5.00; Mon 10.20, 12.10, 2.40, 5.00; Wed & Thu 10.40, 12.20, 2.50, 5.30.

Medicinema Screening – Dora And The City Of Gold (PG): Sun 10.10.

Unlimited Screening – Pain And Glory (Spanish) (15): Mon 7.45.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri 2.15, 7.45; Sat-Thu 2.15.

Adventure Boyz (PG): Fri 11.00.

The Current War (12A): Sat-Thu 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

VENUES

ALL SAINTS CHURCH, GRANGE ROAD

August 10: Organ recital. Nicholas Houghton, FRCO, 7.30pm. Music by J S Bach, Dubois, Franck, Howells and Thalben-Ball. Free entry with a retiring collection.

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 10: Calendar Girls – The Musical, 7.30pm, Wed, Thur, Sat 2.30pm, £19.50-£48.50.

AUGUST 13-17: Annie, 7.30pm (Wed, Thu, Sat mat 2.30pm), £21.50-£42.50.

AUGUST 22: Anything For Love: The Meat Loaf Story, 7.30pm, £29.50. Starring tribute artist Steve Steinman and guest star Lorraine Crosby.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 17: The 39 Steps. 7.45pm, Weds & Sat 2.30pm. No performances on Sundays and Mondays. Tickets £19-£26.50.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

August 10: Trapdoor Theatre School: The Wizard of Oz, 2.30pm, 7pm, £10.

AUGUST 12-13: Elmer The Patchwork Elephant, Mon 4pm, Tue 11am and 2pm, £11-£13. A celebration of individuality and the power of laughter.

AUGUST 16: Hits of Motown with Roy G Hemmings, 7.30pm, £24. Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings brings together the sound of three of America’s iconic labels.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

AUGUST 9: Stormy T and Bluesmans Lane. Two rocking bluesmen. Concert at 7.30pm in The Playhouse. Party downstairs 9.15pm. Tickets £3 from www.onlineticketseller.com or on the door.

August 10: Jason McNiff Band. A fine blues and soul flavoured acoustic trio. Downstairs, 9pm, free.

AUGUST 13: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

AUGUST 14: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, 8pm, free.

AUGUST 15: Harvest Moon. Acoustic music and more from Jacob and his talented friends. Downstairs at Printers, 8.30pm, free.

