Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, August 2-8

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

EASTBOURNECURZON.NET.

01323 731441

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): 1.50, 5.50.

The Lion King (PG): 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

Yesterday (12A): 8.05.

Toy Story 4 (U): 3.50.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Movies For Juniors – Charming (PG): Fri-Thu 10.00.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri, Sat & Sun 10.50, 12.00, 2.00, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00; Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.00, 12.00, 2.00, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00.

Horrible Histories The Movie – The Rotten Romans (PG): Fri-Thu 12.40, 2.50, 5.10.

Movies For Juniors – Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG): Fri-Thu 10.10.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri-Thu 11.20, 2.10, 5.20, 8.10.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.30, 3.50, 6.10, 8.30; Sun 11.50, 1.30, 2.50, 6.10, 8.30.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.20, 11.40, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20; Sun 10.20, 1.10, 2.30, 4.10, 5.30, 7.10, 8.20.

Autism Friendly Screening – The Lion King (PG): Sun 11.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri, Sun & Tue 11.30, 1.50, 4.30; Sat, Mon, Wed & Thu 11.30, 1.50, 4.30, 7.30. Yesterday (12A) Fri, Sat & Tue 7.30.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Adventure Boyz (PG): Fri 11.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): Sat & Mon 2.15, 7.45; Sun 1.45; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15.

Vita And Virginia (12A): Tue, Wed & Thu 7.45.

The Magic Flute (Die Zauberflöte (12A): Sun 5.30.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

WWW.TOWNEREASTBOURNE.ORG.UK, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

VENUES

ALL SAINTS CHURCH, GRANGE ROAD

August 10: Organ recital. Nicholas Houghton, FRCO, 7.30pm. The programme will include music by J S Bach, Dubois, Franck, Howells and Thalben-Ball. Free entry with a retiring collection.

CONGRESS THEATRE

WWW.EASTBOURNETHEATRES.CO.UK, 01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 3: Top Hat – The Musical by The Rattonians. Until Sat 7.30pm, Sun 3pm, Sat (Aug 1-3) 2.30pm. £20, terraces £18. Under 16s and over 60s £2 off. Dazzling tap dancing, lavish production numbers, amazing costumes, fabulous sets, a professional orchestra and a brilliant score.

AUGUST 6-10: Calendar Girls – The Musical, 7.30pm, Wed, Thur, Sat 2.30pm, £19.50-£48.50. This musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

WWW.EASTBOURNETHEATRES.CO.UK, 01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 17: The 39 Steps. 7.45pm, Weds & Sat 2.30pm. No performances on Sundays and Mondays. Tickets £19-£26.50.

ITALIAN GARDENS, HOLYWELL

UNTIL AUGUST 3: EODS – Romeo and Juliet, 7.30pm (no performance July 28). Premium Seats £19. Standard seats £16. Over 60 and under 16s £14 (not available on premium seats).

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

August 10: Trapdoor Theatre School: The Wizard of Oz, 2.30pm, 7pm, £10. When a tornado rips through Kansas, Dorothy is whisked away in her house to the magical land of Oz.

AUGUST 12-13: Elmer The Patchwork Elephant, Mon 4pm, Tue 11am and 2pm, £11-£13. A celebration of individuality and the power of laughter.

AUGUST 16: Hits of Motown with Roy G Hemmings, 7.30pm, £24. Original Drifters member Roy G Hemmings brings together the sound of three of America’s iconic labels – Motown, the Sound of Philadelphia and Stax Atlantic.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

printersplayhouse.co.uk

AUGUST 2: Jazz Groove Collective. Very fine jazz fusion and funky flavours from this ever popular four-piece. 9pm, free.

AUGUST 3: Tom Cole. Great folk, blues and gospel from a Hastings based singer-songwriter. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

AUGUST 6: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

AUGUST 7: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Bring your voice, instrument, words and music. From 8pm, free.

AUGUST 8: Eastbourne Comedy Club. Four great comics from far and wide hosted by the irrepressible Jim Grant. 8pm, free.

