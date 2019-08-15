Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday to Thursday, August 16-22

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood (18): Fri-Thu 2.00, 4.30, 7.30.

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

The Lion King (PG): Fri-Thu 2.10.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri-Tue 8.00.

Yesterday (12A): Fri-Tue 5.00.

Angel Has Fallen (15): Wed & Thu 5.00, 8.00.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Blinded By The Light (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.00; Wed & Thu 4.10.

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 10.30, 12.40, 3.10, 5.30, 8.00; Tue 10.30, 12.40, 3.10, 5.30, 7.40; Wed & Thu 10.00, 12.40, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.30, 5.20, 8.20; Wed & Thu 2.40, 5.40, 8.40.

Good Boys (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 4.10, 6.30, 8.50; Wed & Thu 3.50, 6.10, 8.30.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri & Sat 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10, 9.40; Sun, Mon & Tue 11.10, 1.10, 2.40, 4.40, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10; Wed & Thu 1.10, 4.40, 7.00, 8.10.

Playmobil – The Movie (U): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 10.20, 12.30; Tue 10.20, 12.20; Wed & Thu 10.40, 12.10.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun & Mon 7.40.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.50; Wed & Thu 10.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.20, 1.00, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50; Wed & Thu 10.20, 11.20, 1.20, 2.10, 5.00, 7.50.

Movies For Juniors – The Queen’s Corgi (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.10; Wed & Thu 10.30.

Movies For Juniors – The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 10.00; Wed & Thu 10.10.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 12.10, 2.50, 5.10; Wed & Thu 12.30, 2.50, 5.20.

Uglydolls (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 11.30, 1.50; Wed & Thu 11.10, 1.30.

Unlimited Screening – Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15): Tue 8.00.

Angel Has Fallen (15): Wed & Thu 12.20, 3.10, 6.00, 7.40, 8.50.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Adventure Boyz (PG): Fri 11.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45; Mon & Tue 2.15; Wed & Thu 7.45.

Apollo 11 (U): Mon & Tue 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 17: Annie, 7.30pm (Wed, Thu, Sat mat 2.30pm), £21.50-£42.50.

AUGUST 22: Anything For Love: The Meat Loaf Story, 7.30pm, £29.50. Steve Steinman and Lorraine Crosby.

AUGUST 23: T-Rextasy, 8pm, £26.50. A tribute to Marc Bolan and T.Rex.

AUGUST 24: Beyond The Barricade, 7.30pm, £26. With David Fawcett, Andy Reiss, Katie Leeming and Poppy Tierney.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 17: The 39 Steps. 7.45pm, Weds & Sat 2.30pm. No performances on Sundays and Mondays. Tickets £19-£26.50.

AUGUST 22-31: The Night Watch. Evenings 7.45pm, Wed & Sat 2.30pm, £9-£26.50. A thrilling and beautiful story from the award winning author Sarah Waters.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

AUGUST 16: Hits of Motown with Roy G Hemmings, 7.30pm, £24.

AUGUST 17: Back to Bacharach, 8pm, £24. Celebrating ‘The Hitmaker’ behind one of the greatest American songbooks of the 20th century.

AUGUST 18: 7.30pm, £25.50. The world’s premier show in celebration of ‘The Velvet Voice’.

August 19: The Death & Life of The Hippodrome Theatre, £15-£18, 7.30pm and 9pm.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

AUGUST 16: Smokestack. The top Sussex bluesmen return with their inimitable style. 9pm, free.

AUGUST 17: Mitchell and Vincent. A very fine folk duo making a name for themselves with guitar and fiddle, fresh from Broadstairs Folk Week. Downstairs, 9pm, free.

AUGUST 20: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own ukulele or borrow one. Tuition provided. All welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

AUGUST 21: Open Stage Night. Downstairs, from 8pm, free.

AUGUST 22: Blues at Printers with Dave Ferra. A regular monthly blues night. Downstairs at the Printers, 8.30pm, free.

St Nicholas Church, Pevensey

AUGUST 18: A Baroque Concert, 6pm, £10 at the door. The Neil McClaren ensemble play a selection of Baroque music. Drinks during the interval.

