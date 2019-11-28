Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, November 29, to Thursday, December 5

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Marriage Story (15): Fri-Thu 2.05, 8.00.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.05.

The Good Liar (15): Fri-Thu 5.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

21 Bridges (15): Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 1.20; Mon 1.00.

Blue Story (15): Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 3.40, 6.10, 8.50; Sat & Sun 6.10, 8.50; Mon 4.30, 8.40.

Charlie’s Angels (12A): Fri, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.40; Sat 12.40, 3.30, 5.40, 8.40; Mon 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30.

3D – Frozen II (U): Sat 2.50; Sun 3.00.

Frozen II (U): Fri 12.30, 2.00, 3.00, 3.50, 4.30, 5.30, 6.20, 7.00, 8.30; Sat 10.00, 10.40, 11.20, 11.50, 12.30, 1.10, 1.50, 2.20, 3.40, 4.20, 4.50, 5.30, 6.20, 7.20, 8.30; Sun 10.00, 10.40, 11.50, 12.30, 1.10, 1.50, 2.20, 3.40, 4.20, 4.50, 5.30, 6.20, 7.20, 8.30; Mon 12.10, 1.40, 2.40, 3.40, 4.20, 5.10, 6.00, 7.40; Tue, Wed & Thu 12.30, 2.00, 3.00, 3.50, 4.40, 5.30, 6.20, 7.20, 8.30.

Joker (15): Fri, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.40; Mon 1.30.

Knives Out (12A): Fri 2.10, 5.10, 7.10, 8.10; Sat 11.10, 2.10, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10; Sun 11.40, 2.10, 5.10, 7.00, 8.00; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 2.10, 5.10, 8.10; Wed & Thu 2.10, 5.10, 7.00, 8.10.

Last Christmas (12A): Fri, Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed & Thu 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.20; Sat 12.50, 3.20, 5.50, 8.00.

Le Mans ‘66 (12A): Fri, Wed & Thu 12.10, 3.30, 8.00; Sat 8.20; Sun 2.40, 8.10; Mon 12.20, 3.30; Tue 1.00, 4.20, 8.00.

Movies For Juniors – The Queen’s Corgi (PG): Sat 10.20; Sun 10.00.

Maleficent – Mistress Of Evil (PG): Sat 12.00; Sun 11.10.

Unlimited Screening – Playing With Fire (tbc): Sat 3.00.

The Addams Family (PG): Sat 10.30; Sun 10.50.

Autism Friendly Screening – Frozen II (U): Sat 11.00.

Les Miserables – The Staged Concert (12A): Mon 6.45. Secret Unlimited Screening 13 (tbc) Tue 7.45.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

A Shaun The Sheep Movie – Farmageddon (U): Fri 7.45; Sat & Sun 2.15, 7.45.

The Good Liar (15): Mon & Tue 7.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

townereastbourne.org.uk

UNTIL FEBRUARY 2020: David Nash – 200 Seasons. This exhibition is a major survey of Nash’s career.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

NOVEMBER 30: The Four Seasons by Candlelight, 3pm, £19.50-£35. The concert also includes: Charpentier – Prelude from the Te Deum, Handel – Let the Bright Seraphim Rejoice Greatly from Messiah, Lascia chio pianga from Rinaldo, Bach – Air on the G String, Clarke – Trumpet Suite, Corelli – Allegro and Pastoral from Christmas Concerto, as well as Mozart – Eine Kleine Nachtmusik.

DECEMBER 1: Southern Youth Ballet – Nutcracker, 5pm, £12.50-£18.

DECEMBER 2-7: The Lady Vanishes. Evenings 7.30pm, Thursday and Saturday matinee 2.30pm, £19-£26.50.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

eastbournetheatres.co.uk

DECEMBER 6-JANUARY 12: Jack & The Beanstalk, £14.50-£23.50, various times. From the team behind 2018’s Cinderella. Expect live music, colourful sets, amazing costumes, spectacular special effects and plenty of comedy, fun and laughter.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

NOVEMBER 29: Rock For Heroes, 7.30pm, £20. A tribute to your favourite rock and pop artists. Raising funds in support of Help for Heroes.

NOVEMBER 30: Day at Night – A Musical Tribute to Doris Day, £16-£18.50, 2.30pm.

DECEMBER 1: Norcross Dance Centre: I See Stars, 5.30pm, £8-£12. Norcross Dance Centre pupils perform a variety of genres including tap, ballet, contemporary, jazz and more.

DECEMBER 3-7: The Broadway Players present Oklahoma! £15-£54, 7.30pm, Thu & Sat 2.30pm.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

NOVEMBER 29: PPH Community Choir. 10.30am, Downstairs at Printers. £6.

NOVEMBER 29: Dirty Weekend in Brighton/Planet For Sale. New indie-rock from these rising stars. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

NOVEMBER 30: Private Party.

december 1: Christmas Craft Fair. Kick off the festive season with this very special selection of craftspeople with a lot to offer. Live music by Rick Bonner. In aid of Eastbourne Foodbank. Downstairs at Printers, from 11 am.

DECEMBER 2: PPH Community Choir. 7pm, Downstairs at Printers, £6.

DECEMBER3: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. All welcome, Downstairs, 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 4: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

DECEMBER 5: Rise and Rhyme. A top evening of spoken word with a stellar line-up including Gramski, Jon ‘The Duke’ Campling and many more. From 8pm, Downstairs, free.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE

November 30: Community Wise, Old Town. A whole morning of Black Strap Molasses with folk, vintage pop and more. From 10am until 12pm. Free to enter – but don’t be late! Coffee, tea and biscuits from 9.30am.

