Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, June 28, to Thursday, July 4

CINEMA

CURSON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

Yesterday (12A): 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

Toy Story 4 (U): 2.10, 5.10; 8.10 (not Wed).

Rocketman (15): Fri, Mon, Tue & Thu 2.05; Fri-Mon 5.05, 8.05.

Aladdin (PG): Sat & Sun 2.05.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Tue & Thu 5.05; Tue, Wed & Thu 8.05.

13 Graves (18): Wed 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD

0871 200 2000

Aladdin (PG): Fri 3.00, 7.50; Sat 10.30, 1.30, 4.30, 7.30; Sun 10.30, 1.30, 4.30; Mon 2.00, 5.00, 8.00; Tue 2.50, 8.10; Wed & Thu 2.50, 5.10.

Brightburn (15): Fri 2.00, 8.30; Sat 8.30; Sun 9.10; Mon 2.00.

Men In Black – International (12A): Fri 2.10, 5.00, 8.10; Sat & Sun 2.30, 8.10; Mon 2.30, 5.20, 8.10; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 7.00.

Rocketman (15): Fri 2.30, 5.20; Sat 5.20; Sun 7.30; Mon 3.10, 8.30; Tue 2.20, 5.10; Wed & Thu 2.20.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri & Mon 2.40, 4.20, 5.10, 6.00, 7.40; Sat & Sun 10.30, 11.20, 12.10, 1.00, 1.50, 2.40, 3.30, 4.20, 5.10, 6.00, 7.40; Tue, Wed & Thu 1.50, 4.30, 5.50, 8.20.

Yesterday (12A): Fri & Mon 2.45, 5.30, 7.00, 8.15; Sat 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 7.30, 8.15; Sun 12.00, 2.45, 5.30, 7.00, 8.15; Tue, Wed & Thu 2.15, 5.00, 7.45.

Movies For Juniors – A Dog’s Journey (PG): Sat & Sun 10.00.

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Sat & Sun 10.00, 12.30.

Glyndebourne 2019: Cinderella (Cendrillon) Live (12A) Sun 5.30.

3D Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Tue, Wed & Thu 5.20.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Tue, Wed & Thu 2.10, 4.10, 7.15, 8.30.

Midsommar (tbc): Wed & Thu 8.10.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

Movies Make Memories – Jailhouse Rock (U): Fri 2.00.

Amazing Grace (U): Fri & Sat 7.45.

Aladdin (PG): Sat 2.15; Sun 1.45; Wed & Thu 2.15, 7.45.

In Safe Hands (15): Mon & Tue 7.45.

Cinderella (Cendrillon) (12A): Sun 5.30.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that will transform the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 3-6: Thriller Live, 7.30pm (Saturday 4pm and 8pm), £24-£34.50.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JUNE 29-30: Ben & Holly’s Little Kingdom, Saturday 1pm, 4pm. Sunday 10am, 1pm, £13-£17. From the makers of Peppa Pig comes this BAFTA award-winning television animation live on stage.

JULY 2-6: Anybody for Murder, 7.45pm (Wednesday and Saturday 2.30pm), £16-£23.50. The comedy thriller by Brian Clemens and Dennis Spooner.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JUNE 29: Walk Like a Man, 7.30pm, £22-24. A tribute to Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons.

JULY 3: Theatre tour, 10.30am, £5.

JULY 3: Viva Variety, 8.15pm, £8-£40.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE

www.printersplayhouse.co.uk

June 28: PPH Community Choir. Come all and sing, 10.30-12pm, £6.

JUNE 28: PPH Community Choir Summer Concert. An exhilarating and uplifting evening of popular rock and show songs. 7.45pm. Tickets at www.onlineticketseller.com.

JUNE 28: Zachary Dogwood. Original songs and special covers. 9pm, free.

JUNE 29: Con Brio. A welcome return for this five-piece band with classic jazz and blues standards galore. 9pm, free.

JULY 1: PPH Community Choir. 7pm- 8.30pm, £6.

JULY 2: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. All welcome. 8pm, free.

JULY 3: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Bring your voice, instrument, words and music. 8pm, free.

JULY 4: The Bavard Bar. Three speakers, three passions; like TED talks for real people. 8pm, tickets from www.onlineticketseller.com.

LAMB FOLK CLUB,

HIGH STREET

lambfolkclub.co.uk

JULY 3: Open stage, free.

JULY 17: Bob Hall and Hilary Blythe, £7. Doors open at 7.30pm with an 8pm start.

Under Ground Theatre

0843 289 1980

June 29: 10am-12pm. The Under Ground Theatre tradition of free Saturday morning music continues at Community Wise in Old Town. First on stage are the Pevensey Ukulele Group with singalongs, laughter and ukuleles galore. After the break, you can enjoy acoustic rock and pop from guitar and vocals duo Ian Issatt and Steve Edwards. Doors 9.30am. Refreshments are available.

