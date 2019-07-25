Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, July 26, to Thursday, August 2

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

01323 731441

The Lion King (PG): 2.10, 5.10, 8.10.

The Queen’s Corgi (PG): 5.05.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri-Wed 2.00.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri-Wed 5.00, 8.00.

Yesterday (12A): 2.05, 8.05.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Thu 2.00, 5.00, 8.00.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Annabelle Comes Home (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 9.00; Thu 9.10.

Horrible Histories The Movie – Rotten Romans (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.30, 1.50, 4.10, 6.30; Thu 11.20, 1.40, 4.00, 6.20.

Movies For Juniors: Paw Patrol – Mighty Pups (U): Fri, Sat, Sun, Tue, Wed & Thu 10.10; Mon 10.00.

Movies For Juniors: Pokémon Detective Pikachu (PG): Fri-Thu 10.00.

Spider-Man – Far From Home (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40, 1.40, 4.40, 7.40; Thu 11.20, 2.20, 5.20, 8.20.

The Current War (12A): Fri, Sat, Tue & Wed 5.40, 8.20; Sun 6.15. 8.45; Mon 5.20, 8.20; Thu 8.40.

3D The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.40, 2.40; Sun 10.00, 4.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.20, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.00, 4.30, 5.00, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 8.50; Sat 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.20, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 3.20, 3.50, 4.20, 5.00, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 8.50; Sun 10.30, 11.00, 11.40, 12.20, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.30, 5.00, 5.10, 7.00, 8.00, 8.50; Mon & Tue, 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.20, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.00, 4.30, 5.00, 6.10, 7.00, 7.50, 8.50; Wed 10.00, 10.30, 11.00, 12.20, 1.00, 1.30, 2.00, 3.20, 4.00, 4.30, 5.00, 6.10, 7.00, 8.00, 8.50; Thu 10.10, 11.10, 12.20, 1.10, 2.10, 3.10, 4.10, 5.10, 6.10, 7.10, 8.10.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri, Sat, Sun & Wed 12.10, 2.50, 5.20, 7.50; Mon 10.10, 12.40, 3.10, 5.50; Tue 12.10, 2.50, 5.20, 8.10; Thu 11.10, 1.50, 4.20.

André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00.

Yesterday (12A): Sun & Wed 7.30.

Secret Unlimited Screening 12 (15): Mon 8.00.

The Matrix – 20th Anniversary 4K Restoration (15): Tue 8.00.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Thu 11.00, 12.00, 2.0, 3.00, 5.00, 6.00, 7.00, 8.00, 9.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): 2.15 (not Sun).

Adventure Boyz (PG): Fri 11.00.

Yesterday (12A): 7.45 (not Sat).

André Rieu 2019 Maastricht Concert: Shall We Dance? (U) Sat 7.00; Sun 3.00.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. To celebrate Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building near the seafront

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale, colourful geometric mural this summer.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 25-AUGUST 3: Top Hat – The Musical by The Rattonians. Mon-Sat 7.30pm, Sun 3pm, Thur & Sat (Aug 1-3) 2.30pm. £20, terraces £18. Under 16s and over 60s £2 off. Dazzling tap dancing, lavish production numbers, amazing costumes, fabulous sets, a professional orchestra and a brilliant score.

AUGUST 6-10: Calendar Girls – The Musical, 7.30pm, Wed, Thur, Sat 2.30pm, £19.50-£48.50. This musical by Gary Barlow and Tim Firth is the award-winning production based on the true story of the calendar girls.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

JULY 25-AUGUST 17: The 39 Steps. 7.45pm, Weds & Sat 2.30pm. No performances on Sundays and Mondays. Tickets £19-£26.50.

ITALIAN GARDENS, HOLYWELL

JULY 24-AUGUST 3: EODS – Romeo and Juliet, 7.30pm (no performance July 28. Premium Seats £19. Standard seats £16. Over 60 and under 16s £14 (not available on premium seats).

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

JULY 26: The Music of Pink Floyd, 7.30pm, £22. Tribute concert.

JULY 27: The Billy Fury Years, 7.30pm, £24. Tribute concert.

PRINTERS PLAYHOUSE, GROVE ROAD

printersplayhouse.co.uk

JULY 26: Jamie Mongardi. The popular singer-guitarist returns. Downstairs at Printers. 9pm, free.

JULY 27: Kayleigh Ann. Acoustic bluesy rock and soul. 9pm, free.

JULY 30: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided. 8pm, free.

JULY 31: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. 8pm, free.

AUGUST 1: The Bavard Bar. Three speakers, three passions. Like TED talks for real people. Hosted by Tim Crook. In The Playhouse, 8pm, tickets from onlineticketseller.com.

AUGUST 1: Nelson King. Solo blues and rock. Downstairs, 8.30pm, free.

UNDER GROUND THEATRE

JULY 27: Free live music from Luke and Jim Murray followed by Milton Hide. 10am (doors 9.30am) to 12pm, free entry. Refreshments available. The venue will be Community Wise in Old Town, Eastbourne.

