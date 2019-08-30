Eastbourne entertainment listings, Friday, August 30, to Thursday, September 5

Concerts, stage shows, films, exhibitions and stand-up comedy gigs

CINEMA

CURZON, EASTBOURNE

eastbournecurzon.net, 01323 731441

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.10, 8.10.

Mrs Lowry And Son (PG): Fri-Thu 2.05, 5.05, 8.05.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri-Thu 2.00, 5.00, 7.30.

EASTBOURNE CINEWORLD AT THE BEACON

0330 333 4444

Angel Has Fallen (15): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.00, 2.50, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30; Sun 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 7.20, 8.30; Thu 12.10, 2.50, 5.40, 8.30.

Crawl (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 6.40, 8.50; Thu 1.50, 6.40, 8.50. Dora And The Lost City Of Gold (PG) Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.00, 1.40, 4.10; Sun 10.50, 1.40, 4.10; Thu 4.10.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 1.20, 4.20, 8.20; Thu 12.50, 4.00, 8.20.

Good Boys (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 6.00; Thu 1.20, 6.00.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (18): Fri-Thu 1.10, 4.40, 8.10.

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark (15): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 3.20, 5.30, 8.00; Thu 12.20, 3.00, 5.30, 8.00.

The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.40.

The Informer (15): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 12.50, 3.30, 6.10, 8.40; Sun 12.00, 2.40, 6.10, 8.40; Thu 1.00, 3.30, 6.10, 8.40.

Movies For Juniors – The Lego Movie 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.20. Sun 10.00.

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon, Tue & Wed 11.10, 12.20, 2.00, 4.50, 7.40; Thu 2.00, 4.50, 7.40.

Movies For Juniors – The Secret Life Of Pets 2 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.00; Sun 10.10.

Toy Story 4 (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.10, 12.30, 3.00; Sun 10.30, 1.00, 3.40; Thu 3.40.

UglyDolls (U): Fri, Sat, Mon, Tue & Wed 10.50; Sun 10.40.

Autism Friendly Screening – The Angry Birds Movie 2 (U): Sun 11.00. IT + IT Chapter Two Double Bill (15) Thu 7.00.

HAILSHAM PAVILION

01323 841414

The Lion King (PG): Fri, Sun, Mon & Tue 2.15.

Adventure Boyz (PG): Fri 11.00.

Fast And Furious – Hobbs And Shaw (12A): Fri, Sat, Sun, Mon & Tue 7.45.

Kids 4 A Quid – Aladdin (PG): Sat 2.15.

Autism Friendly Screening – Aladdin (PG): Sun 10.

ARTS

TOWNER ART GALLERY

www.townereastbourne.org.uk, 01323 434670

UNTIL NOVEMBER 10: TEN: Towner curates the collection. Celebrating the Towner’s tenth anniversary in the Rick Mather designed building.

UNTIL MAY 2020: Brewers Towner Commission. Lothar Götz has created a temporary artwork that has transformed the exterior walls of the gallery into a large-scale mural.

UNTIL SEPTEMBER 8: Dineo Seshee Bopape: Sedibeng, it comes with the rain. This is an immersive installation set in an environment of reflecting and refracting light, on a floor strewn with feathers, letter charms, bags of healing herbs, images of ripe fruits and flowers native to Africa.

VENUES

CONGRESS THEATRE

01323 412000

SEPTEMBER 2-7: Fame, 7.30pm, Thur & Sat 2.30pm, £22-£39.

SEPTEMBER 12: An Audience with Harry Redknapp, 7.30pm, £32 (£82 VIP ticket).

SEPTEMBER 14: Jane McDonald, 7.30pm, £35-£50. One of the nation’s best-loved entertainers is back with her phenomenal new live show.

DEVONSHIRE PARK THEATRE

www.eastbournetheatres.co.uk, 01323 412000

UNTIL AUGUST 31: The Night Watch. Evenings 7.45pm (Sat 2.30pm), £9-£26.50. A thrilling and beautiful story from the award winning author Sarah Waters.

SEPTEMBER 7: The Sooty and Friends Show, 10.30am, £12. After a near sell-out show at the Devonshire Park Theatre in March, Sooty and his gang return.

SEPTEMBER 7: An Evening of Magic – Prepare To Be Amazed, 7.30pm, £15.

ROYAL HIPPODROME

01323 802020

AUGUST 31: An Evening with Paul Gascoigne, 7.30pm. VIP (front five rows) £150: Ticket to the show, a signed shirt and a photo opportunity with Paul. Gold £50: Ticket to the show and a photo opportunity with Paul. Silver £25: Ticket to the show only.

SEPTEMBER 1: Dear Ivor & His Leading Ladies, 3pm, £13-£16. Ivor Novello was the foremost composer of the romantic musical during the ’30s to the ’50s. This tribute show is about the leading ladies who inspired him.

SEPTEMBER 5: String Fever, 7.30pm, £20. Three brothers, one cousin, four string instruments, and a generous amount of talent and comedy.

Printers Playhouse, Grove Road

August 30: Owen Donovan. A popular Sussex singer-guitarist with his own unique style. 9pm, free.

AUGUST 31: Red, Green and Blue. A superb acoustic duo who perform folk, blues, country and more. Downstairs at Printers, 9pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 3: Printers’ Ukulele Army. Bring your own or borrow one. Tuition provided, all welcome. Downstairs, from 8pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 4: Open Stage Night. All musicians, poets, storytellers and comedians welcome. Downstairs at Printers, from 8pm, free.

SEPTEMBER 5: The Bavard Bar. Three speakers, three passions. Like TED talks for real people. Hosted by Tim Crook. In The Playhouse, 8pm, www.onlineticketseller.com.

SEPTEMBER 5: David Cane-Hardy. Lovely ambient guitar. Downstairs at Printers, 8.30pm, free.

David Beckham and Robbie Williams lookalikes at Seaford football tournament.

Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Eastbourne. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in Hastings. Click here to read more.

Four things to do in East Sussex. Click here to read more.