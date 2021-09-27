Eastbourne Christmas plans start to form
Plans for Christmas in Eastbourne have started to form including the return of Meads Magic.
A spokesperson for the Meads Community Association said, “As we enjoy this spell of Indian summer Christmas seems a long way away. But it will be here sooner than you know it and the good news is that Meads Magic is going ahead this year.”
Meads Magic takes place on December 3 from 12pm.
Meads Street will be closed to traffic and instead filled for festive activities including stalls of local produce, carol singers and a visit from Father Christmas.
The spokesperson said, “The highlight of the day will be a parade bringing Father Christmas to Meads.
“It certainly will be the perfect place to start the festive season.”