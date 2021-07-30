A beautiful evening to be out on a boat. Lisa Pickard took this shot of the Seven Sisters and Beachy Head with an iPhone 11 Pro Max. SUS-210730-103726001

Eastbourne at its best, through the lenses of our readers

From a tranquil summer’s evening out on a boat to two dragonflies having a chat, Eastbourne never fails to show at its best when seen through the lenses of our readers.

By Julia Northcott
Friday, 30th July 2021, 11:42 am

Other highlights of this crop of your pictures include a couple of sunrises, a wildflower meadow, and a group of cygnets starting out on their life journey.

The wild seeded redundant bowling green at Princes Park. This picture was taken by Alan Clark, using a Canon 6DII. SUS-210730-103931001

Charlotte Gifford sent us this lovely image. "This photograph was taken by my son, Jacob Clifford, 10, of two dragonflies 'chatting'...he took it on my Samsung Galaxy and he would be over the moon to see it in print," she said. SUS-210730-104149001

Gosling with an entourage of Canada geese, by Alison Cushing. SUS-210730-105149001

"No words to describe the Eastbourne sunrise," said Monique Parris, who took this shot with an iPhone XS Max. SUS-210730-105959001

