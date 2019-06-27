Contract killers become the targets in an Eastbourne production company’s horror film

A production company from Eastbourne is getting ready for the official release of its first feature film.

Drop Dead Films presents the folk horror flick 13 Graves, which had its premiere in London on Monday, June 24.

Terri Dwyer

There will be special screenings at Eastbourne’s Curzon Cinema at 2.05pm, 5.05pm and 8.05pm on Wednesday, July 3. The 8.05pm screening will include a Q&A session with the director, producer and cast.

The movie is written, directed and produced by John Langridge. It is being distributed by Evolutionary Films and stars Terri Dwyer (Hollyoaks), Michael McKell (Doctors), Kevin Leslie (Rise and Fall of The Krays), West End performer Morgan James and Jacob Anderton (Downton Abbey, The Code).

Parts of the film were shot at Herstmonceux Castle and Branching Out Adventures near Hailsham.

13 Graves follows two seasoned contract killers marching their latest victim to a ‘mob graveyard’. When he escapes, leaving them no choice but to hunt him through the surrounding forest, they soon become lost. As night falls and the shadows begin to lengthen, they uncover a terrifying truth about the woodland and find themselves stalked by an ancient supernatural force.

John Langridge said: “I’m very much hoping audiences will enjoy the story and the characters of 13 Graves .

“We were extremely lucky to get such talented lead actors in Kevin Leslie, Morgan James and Jacob Anderton. With Terri Dwyer and Michael McKell rounding off the cast with their explosive cameos, as well as strong performances from our supporting cast, I couldn’t have been happier with the final result.”

The film is John’s second feature and it has already gained a number of festival nominations and awards prior to its UK release.

Evolutionary Films CEO, John Adams, said: “We’re very excited to finally be bringing 13 Graves to audiences across the UK. In addition, our sales team at Evolutionary have already closed deals for the title in a number of other countries including North America where it will be released on DVD by Monarch Home Entertainment.”

John Langridge’s acclaimed debut Walking Shadows premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2000.

