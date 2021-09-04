The annual event usually sees more than 200 vehicles line up to take a timed run down Madeira Drive, reaching high speeds.

There are numerous categories, including road cars and race cars who compete to win the fastest in their class.

Motorbikes were not able to take part this year as the Auto Cycle Union (ACU) – the body which grants a track certificate and permit for the event – decided it could not be issued on safety grounds.

However, it remained a much-anticipated event and attracted thousands of jubilant spectators.

Here are 15 of our favourite photos from the first timed runs.

