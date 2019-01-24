These are the top restaurants for vegans in Eastbourne according to TripAdvisor As veganism becomes more and more popular, we take a look at the best rated restaurants in Eastbourne serving plant-based food. These are the top ten eateries for vegans in Eastbourne according to TripAdvisor in January 2019. 1. 1. The Green Almond The vegetarian bistro in Compton Street has plenty of vegan options in the lunchtime buffet and on its evening menu other Buy a Photo 2. 2. Gr/Eat This Greek deli on Terminus Road has a range of vegan mezzes and mains to enjoy (Photo: Google Maps) other Buy a Photo 3. 3. Skylark This Grove Road restaurant is number one overall in Eastbourne its vegan options include an antipasti plate and a burger (Photo: Google Maps) other Buy a Photo 4. 4. Thai Brasserie Eastbourne The Thai restaurant in the Enterprise Centre has plenty of vegan options, including a range of tofu stir fries and curries(Photo: Google Maps) other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3