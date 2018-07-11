Youngsters shone in new show Trouble’s A Brewin’

Students from The Pauline Quirke Academy of Performing Arts in Eastbourne dazzled their families and friends with a spectacular performance of brand new show Trouble’s A Brewin.’

As part of PQA’s curriculum students have the once in a lifetime chance to perform in the heart of London’s theatreland and, for one night only, get to experience the thrill and buzz of performing on a West End stage.

The Principal from PQA Eastbourne Ross Drury said “The students should be so proud of all their hard work in the run up to the show. Their professionalism, their confidence on stage and how they delivered their lines to perfection resembles the work of some of the top West End stage performers. Above all the students had fun and absolutely loved performing in front of a sell-out crowd.”

PQA students look forwrd to many more West End performances of Trouble’s A Brewin’ this year. For more information visit pqacademy.com.