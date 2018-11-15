Young talent of Eastbourne Operatic And Dramatic Society in Rudyard Kipling’s Just So stories on stage

The young talent of Eastbourne Operatic And Dramatic Society will shine brightly this weekend at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in family friendly performances of Rudyard Kipling’s Just So Stories.

They are under the leadership of Jane Tingley as Production Manager and Nathan Gardner as Director. Nathan is head of performing arts at Gildredge House School and is doing “a fantastic job” of developing EODS young actors.

Just So is a colourful musical adaption of Rudyard Kipling’s much-loved stories re-written for stage by Anthony Drewe and George Stiles (writers of the musicals Honk! and Mary Poppins) with all those favourite characters such as Pau Amma the Crab, Elephant’s Child, Kolokolo Bird and narrator Eldest Magician.

Performances are on Friday November 16 at 7.30 pm, then Saturday November 17 and Sunday November 18 at 2.30 pm and 7 pm. Tickets £14/£15 available on 01323 802020 or online.

