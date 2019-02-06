Young performers will shine in Eastbourne Music & Arts Festival 2019

The Eastbourne Music & Arts Festival opens its doors for the 59th time on Saturday February 9.

This competitive festival held annually was originally founded in 1961. The aim is to help to promote the arts of music, dance, speech and drama in all their forms - don’t miss what the young performers have to offer.

The Music and Speech, Local and Open Dance classes will be held on February 9/10 and then February 15-24 at the Causeway School, Langney. There is a large free car park and buses (the 1 & 1A service) stop right outside the school.

EMAF is welcoming five adjudicators this year - Gail Mortley, Richard Haslam, Ann Bauer, Madeleine Shea and Jacqueline Storey.

More information on timings and tickets can be found at the EMAF website. Please note that spectators’ tickets can be bought on site cash only - adults £5, children £3.50 per session, or adults £10 and children £7 per day, or for the week £26 adults, and £19 children.

