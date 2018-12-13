Wondering what to do with the kids this winter? Here are three of the best family events in Sussex

Long Nose Puppets bring Out of the Hat to Brighton’s Komedia this Christmas.

Performances of the kids’ theatre show take place on December 20-24 and December 27-31.

The production is suitable for all ages but is recommended for ages two to eight (and their families).

A spokesperson said: “The makers of hit shows such as Shoe Baby, Flyaway Katie, Arthur’s Dream Boat, Pat-a-Cake Baby and Penguin return to Komedia Brighton this festive season, with a spectacular theatre experience for all ages.

“When Doris and Delilah wake up to find something strange and sparkly has fallen from the sky, they are inspired to put on the world’s greatest magic show.”

But how can they make real magic happen?

During the show they encounter some fantastic characters; a transformative moth, a giant singing frog, an artistic spider and a sassy glow-worm.

This is a story about friendship and it’s full to the brim with puppetry.

Tickets cost £8-£10 (family ticket £32). Call the box office on 01273 647100.

Take a trip to Neverland with Peter and Wendy

Peter Pan is flying to The Barn Theatre, Seaford, to take audiences on a magical journey in January.

A spokesperson said: “Why not fly with us as Peter and Tinker Bell lead Wendy Darling and her brothers to Neverland?

“Meet The Lost Boys, Native Americans, bungling Pirates and a ticking crocodile along the way.

“But can they escape the evil clutches of Peter’s arch enemy, Captain Hook?

“The plot remains faithful to J M Barrie’s original story but it has been given the full panto treatment...oh yes it has!”

The performance dates are January 11-13 and 18-20. Visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/thebarntheatre.

Help Nellie solve a mystery at the Theatre Royal Brighton

Nellie Limelight And The Oysters Of Time offers a funny seasonal adventure for four-to-seven year-olds at Theatre Royal Brighton this Christmas.

A spokesperson said: “Theatre Royal’s Christmas show for young children has become a seasonal tradition for many families who come back every year to experience these beautifully made, promenade performances that happen around you as you journey around the fascinating 200-year-old building.”

The show opens on Sunday, December 16, and performances take place during the day, at various times, until Wednesday January 2.

“This year there’s something fishy going on in Brighton… When theatre detective Nellie Limelight receives an anonymous call for help she sets out to investigate and uncovers a story of stolen jewels, pantomime villains, a broken time machine and a misplaced sea creature!

“This magical tale unfolds as you follow intrepid investigator Nellie around.”

Featuring in the show are puppets made by Andy Heath whose creations have been seen in Muppets Most Wanted and Star Wars.

Tickets cost £12-£14.50. Call 0844 871 7650.

Hear a live performance of The Snowman for free at Ensemble Reza’s next concert. Click here to find out more.