Who wouldn’t want to be part of The Midnight Gang?

Get ready for The Midnight Gang - after the success of First Hippo On The Moon and Billionaire Boy, Eastbourne has another David Walliams crowdpleaser on the way for next weekend.

Writer, comedian and Britain’s Got Talent judge Walliams has created an amazingly rich collection of children’s fiction and in 2016 The Midnight Gang went straight to number one in the book charts and remained there for seven weeks.

David Walliams

The action is set at the grand opening of The Lord Funt Hospital Playground, a spectacular new play area for the convalescent child. But when everyone else is sweetly sleeping, Tom and his friends gather in the name of magic, mischief, and memory making.

The Midnight Gang is a story of friendship, magic and making dreams come true. Performances are on Friday May 25 at 10am and 5pm, and Saturday May 26 at 2pm and 6pm. Tickets £12-£15 from 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.