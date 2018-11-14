When nativity goes a bit wrong - Eastbourne’s Lamb Theatre presents The Flint Street Nativity

Is it still too early to mention Christmas? if not, booking is open for The Flint Street Nativity which will be presented at the Lamb Theatre in Old Town with performances on November 30 then December 1/2/7/8/9.

The Flint Street Nativity is based on an original film and is a wonderful comedy with music which is bound to delight in the festive season. Mizzis Horrocks’ class of seven year olds (all played by adults) are about to perform their nativity play at Flint Street Junior School for proud mums and dads - and the occasional social worker. Squabbles arise when Gabriel wants to play Mary, the Star grumbles he’s not a proper star like they have at NASA, Herod won’t stop waving to his mum and dad and the subversive Innkeeper is determined to liven up the traditional script.

And then the stick insect escape.

Performances at 7.30pm with 3pm matinees on December 2 and 9. Tickets £11 with booking at www.thelittleboxoffice.com.

read more: Sheer magic from Hailsham Choral Society