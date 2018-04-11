Watch from your seat as Brainiacs go live on stage

That inventive and fascinating show Brainiac is at the Royal Hippdrome Theatre on Saturday April 14 from 2pm.

Strap on your safety goggles, boys and girls, because science’s most fun show is returning with a vengeance. Based on the multi-award winning TV show, Brainiac Live! will take you on a breathless ride through the wild world of the weird and wonderful. Expect exploding dustbins, combusting microwaves and daredevil stunts, and watch in safety as the Brainiacs delve fearlessly into the mysteries of science. Tickets £16 adults, £14 children, from 01323 802020, or www.royalhippodrome.com.