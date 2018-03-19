Walk right back to a golden era of pop with Everly tribute

Take a walk down memory lane and enjoy stunning harmonies with the music of The Everly Brothers at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

The Temple Brothers will perform their unique tribute to the iconic pair on Friday April 6. These real life brothers have created their special tribute to The Everly Brothers and are proud to announce the return of their theatre show, which is the only one dedicated to the music of one of the greatest ever harmony duos.

The Everly Brothers were an American country-influenced rock and roll duo known for steel-string acoustic guitar playing and close harmony singing. Don and Phil were inducted to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

With live acoustic guitar and flawless vocals the Temple Brothers perform all the hits in the original key that The Everly Brothers recorded in their early years, so the audience will not lose any of that magic. The show features all the classic songs that bring back a golden era in pop such as Cathys Clown, Walk Right Back, Ebony Eyes, Bird Dog, Dream, Love Hurts, Wake Up Little Suzie, and more of the tunes that had those bobby soxers dancing all night.

The Temple Brothers also pay special guest tributes to Hank Marvin of The Shadows, Buddy Holly and Jerry Lee Lewis.

The performance begins at 8pm. Tickets £18-19.50 available from the box office by calling 01323 802020 or book online at www.royalhippodrome.com