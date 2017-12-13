Under-5s can enjoy Christmas show for free

Little ones will enjoy the magic of Christmas for free in Eastbourne this year.

The Royal Hippodrome Theatre is opening its doors on The Night Before Christmas for free to under-5s between December 18-24.

The story is based on an old poem. On Christmas Eve Emily stares out of the window, hugs her teddy and waits excitedly for the morning, while in the corner a little mouse called Eddie can’t understand why only humans are allowed to get presents.

He sets off in search of Father Christmas to find out for himself. Along the way he dodges the family cat, gets directions from a cowardly robot and is given some unexpected advice. from the magical fairy on top of the tree.

This is the latest production from Big Wooden Horse and ideal for the very young who may never have experienced theatre. This special deal is available only at certain performances - times/tickets are available at the RHT box office.