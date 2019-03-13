Treasured children’s book Dear Zoo live on stage at Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne

The much loved Dear Zoo book which has delighted generations of children has been brought to life on stage in a new production which will delight both young and old.

The story unfolds with engaging puppets, music and lots of audience interaction, and comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Sunday March 17 at 1.30pm and 3.30pm, and on Monday March 18 at 11am.

Celebrating 35 years in 2017, Dear Zoo was written by Rod Campbell and published by Macmillan Children’s Books. This is the story of a child who writes to the zoo asking them to send a pet, and continues to delight its readers as they lift the flaps in search of the perfect animal. This stage version is perfect for those who love the book as well as those who are new to it. Produced by Norwell Lapley Productions and directed by Michael Gattrell, Dear Zoo live on stage! is suitable for children aged 2 – 6 years.

Tickets £14 from eastbournetheatres.co.uk or call on 01323 412000.

