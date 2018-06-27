Those Rudes are back with a story of humour and charm

The colour, humour and high jinks of The Rude Mechanical Theatre Co. is all over our area this summer with a number of outdoor performances to enjoy.

Next up is an outing to Filching Manor in Polegate on Wednesday July 4, then The Green in Plumpton Green on Thursday July 5, then the Italian Gardens in Eastbourne on Sunday July 8, all at 7.30pm.

Their play this summer is Oberon’s Cure which is based on Titania’s accusation in A Midsummer Night’s Dream that her husband Oberon has had an affair with Hippolyta, and is therefore an imagined prequel to Shakespeare’s play.

It is mostly about an old man who is not capable of resisting a beautiful young woman, but he is made to look ridiculous by his inadequacy - and the foolish lack of self-awareness makes him into a sad, pathetic individual. But there is forgiveness, too, as Titania teaches him a lesson and appeals to him to grow old gracefully with her... but do we want to grow old gracefully? This is an old story, which people will recognise and laugh at, but there are things to admire too - Hippolyta’s wiliness as she wraps Oberon round her little finger and Briony’s innocent, but tough, determination to work out the confusion of life and emerge as a young woman.

Aimed at adults but not unsuitable for children aged 7 and above. Tickets £16 + concessions and more dates online at www.therudemechanicaltheatre.co.uk.