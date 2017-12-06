The ultimate feelgood and classic tale of Oliver!

The Broadway Players are welcoming the festive season with cast of 100 at The Royal Hippodrome Theatre - the youngest being just 4 years old. They have worked hard during last few months to bring their show together and Jade Powers with over 35 years experience in professional theatre and performing arts puts her own spin on the musical.

This production of Oliver! draws in the youth chorus from Broadway Juniors, and The Sussex Dance Studios. Oliver! is not an obvious feelgood story, with a workhouse boy who is mistreated, sold into a kind of slavery, and escapes into the clutches of a miserly Fagin who exploits homeless children; yet the story is so uplifting. Roo Samuel-King is Oliver and Kai Carson-Melbourne is Dodger with Keith Smith as Fagin, who can command the stage alone, and often does. Performances start this evening (December 8) and run Saturday/Sunday at 2.30pm and 7.30pm .