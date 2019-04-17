The sunshine of Eric and Ern coming to the Devonshire Park Theatre in Eastbourne

Eastbourne audiences can again enjoy the comic genius of two national treasures in the show An Evening Of Eric And Ern which comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre on Friday April 26 and Saturday April 27. It is performed by the Olivier nominated duo behind the hugely celebrated and critically acclaimed West End hit Eric and Little Ern.

This brilliant warm-hearted homage is crammed full of renditions of their most famous comedy sketches, from Greig’s Piano concerto to Mr Memory; it’s a show full of Morecambe and Wise’s most loved routines, songs and sketches and of course a musical guest.

The show is the brainchild of actors Ian Ashpitel (Ern) and Jonty Stephens (Eric) who have been life-long friends since meeting at drama school in Birmingham in the 1980s and have been portraying the stars for five years. Endorsed by Eric’s son Gary Morecambe, An Evening Of Eric And Ern will bring audiences sunshine whatever the weather.

“I have been fascinated with Eric Morecambe for as long as I can remember,” said Jonty who is a self-confessed Morecambe and Wise fanatic.

“I took on his persona at school and it never really left me. He was the funniest and loveliest of men. We both feel it’s a privilege to play Eric and Ernie and some people have said it’s like we’re channelling them - some nights it does feel like that.”

Book tickets from £18.50 on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.

