The Spotlight Players in fun panto Sinbad The Sailor

The Spotlight Players present their annual pantomime this weekend at St Mary’s Church Hall, Decoy Drive, Hampden Park.

The group will be performing Sinbad The Sailor on Friday December 7 and Saturday December 8 at 7.30pm, and also on Saturday and Sunday December 9 at 2.30pm.

Proceeds will go to local charity You Raise Me Up. This was founded by the late Jane Brooks and her husband Fraser in June 2011 following the sudden death of their daughter. The charity’s sole purpose is to raise funds to support families that have suffered the loss of a teenage child.

Sinbad The Sailor tickets are £7 adults, £3.50 children, from Trisha on 07821660526.

