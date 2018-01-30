The riches to rags story of a British songwriting legend

Coming to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne on Saturday February 24, The Story of Bart is a musical play charting the rise and fall of one of Britain’s greatest songwriters.

In the 1960s Lionel Bart enjoyed a spectacular career penning huge chart hits, film scores and one of the biggest musicals of all time, Oliver!, earning every minute what the average person earned in a week.

But by 1972 he was declared bankrupt. This musical show is far more than a run-through of evergreen hits as interwoven is the story of Bart’s prince to pauper journey. West End star John Barr (Les Miserables, Aspects of Love, Sweeney Todd) will be taking on the role of Lionel Bart and will be joined by a supporting cast performing some of Bart’s most unforgettable hits as well as one or two songs less well known.

Tickets are £19 / £18 concession and are available from the box office on 01323 80 20 20 or www.royalhippodrome.com