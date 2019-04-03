The Peacehaven Players have set the date this summer for The Perfect Wedding

Peacehaven Players will present The Perfect Wedding by local playwright Judith Foot this summer.

There will be performances at 7.30pm on June 6-8 at The Meridian Centre Community Hall, Peacehaven.

Ashleigh is marrying Zach and she wants everything to be perfect, but the odds seem to be stacked against her. Will Ashleigh’s dreams come true? Guests are invited to find out when they join the reception party for an evening of hilarious comedy with music from the past and present.

They will be seated at tables of eight and the bar will be open throughout the show.

Ashleigh is played by Sarah Jones and Zach by Matt Shooman. Sarah last took part in a Player’s show while still at school while Matt is making his debut.

Judith Foot is a long-standing member of The Players and this is her fourth play to come to the stage. The Wow Factor! came in 2013, Fly me! followed, then Crystal’s Department Store in 2016. All of these are jukebox style comedies. Each was received enthusiastically and the shows’ quality is such that they have been put on by other companies in the UK.

Judith has branched out in composing a new song for the show. Unsurprisingly, it is titled The Perfect Wedding; she felt when she could not find the right song for the show there was only one solution.

Tickets for adults £9.50, seniors £9, children £9, tables of eight £70, available at www.peacehavenplayers.co.uk and in person from Peacehaven Information Office and Telscombe Civic Centre.

