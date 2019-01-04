The panto fun continues at Polgate Community Centre

Great news for panto fans - there’s a whole new production to enjoy this month!

From the creative team behind the 2018 pantomine Beauty and the Beast and the sell-out production of The Vicar of Dibley, brings you the fairest pantomime of them all!

A spokesperson for Polegate Drama Group said: “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be spectacularly brought to life with an abundance of comedy, sensational song and dance numbers, fabulous costumes and stunning scenery.

“Throw in a magical mirror, a beautiful princess, a handsome prince and plenty of audience participation as we outwit the Wicked Queen, and let love prevail in this glittering treat for all ages.

“Snow White will be played by Heather Tingley and this will be Polegate’s 48th traditional family pantomime. Our panto will be directed by David Buck and David will be ably assisted by Choreographer Sue Wood and Musical Director Marc Charlton and Production Manager Ryan Tate.

“The pantomime will be onstage at Polegate Community Centre from Saturday 12 - Sunday 20 January 2019.”

Performances take place on: Saturday January 12: 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday January 13: 2.30pm, Monday January 14: no performance, Tuesday January 15: 7.30pm, Wednesday January 16: 7.30pm, Thursday January 17: 7.30pm, FridayJanuary 18: 7.30pm, Saturday January 19: 2.30pm and 7.30pm, Sunday January 20: 2.30pm

Tickets are on sale and are available from www.polegatedramagroup.com and from Archers estate agents, 01323 483348 and cost £10.50 for adults and £7.00 for children aged 15 years and under.