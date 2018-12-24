The new year brings a welcome return of the Congress Theatre with a host of great shows

The long awaited re-opening of the Congress Theatre, Eastbourne following its refurbishment is heralded in Spring with a bumper cache of top touring shows.

Forthcoming attractions include: West End Smash-And-Grab-Hit The Comedy About A Bank Robbery (16 – 20 April), iconic bands Mike and the Mechanics (5 April) and 10cc (1 May), rocking good musicals; Rock of Ages (8 – 13 April) Green Day’s American Idiot (21 – 25 May) and the legendary Richard O’Brien’s Rocky Horror Show (27 May – 1 June).

The Eastbourne Theatre spring season is officially announced with the new 2019 show brochure which features all the shows from January 2019 at both the Congress Theatre and the Devonshire Park and is available for download now, for mailing list members and around the local area.

Highlights in the packed season include family shows: Madagascar (14 - 18 May) starring X-Factor winner Matt Terry, based on the family favourite Dreamworks movie this 5 star musical comes to the Congress Theatre for the first time ever.

Recounting the mass exodus of animals from New York’s Centre Pack Zoo the crack-a-lackin friends find themselves on an unexpected journey to the madcap world of King Julien.

Dear Zoo Live! (17 – 18 May) heads to the Devonshire Park, based on the beloved book this is a perfect introduction to live theatre for younger ones, plus look out, the water pistol toting yellow bear is back as Sooty’s Magic Show heads to town (3 March).

For those who prefer a bit more bite with their theatre Dinosaur World Live (26 – 28 April) comes to the Congress for a roar-som interactive show.

Drama lovers are spoilt with: Ian Hislop and Nick Newman’s new comedy Trial by Laughter (5 – 9 March), their other play The Wipers Times was a huge hit with Eastbourne audiences.

A sparky historical comedy recounts a figure in history who was a true hero of free speech (see below right).

Simon Callow and Jane Asher star in a new production of Noel Coward’s A Song at Twilight (1 – 6 April), with another Oscar Wilde classic The Picture of Dorian Gray (19 – 23 March) which stars Jonathan Wrather (Pierce Harris in Emmerdale) in the role of the hedonistic aristocrat Lord Henry Wotton.

The acclaimed Original Theatre Company return with a brand new comedy by Torben Betts, Caroline’s Kitchen (12 – 16 March) opens in Eastbourne ahead of a New York run, starring Caroline Langrishe (Lovejoy, Judge John Deed) and Aden Gillett (House of Eliott) all at the Devonshire Park Theatre.

In addition to the big musicals the Congress Theatre will also host a selection of one night events, from All You Need is Love in Concert (24 April), a unique celebration of The Beatles backed by the National Philharmonic Concert Orchestra. Jasper Carrott’s Stand Up and Rock show (10 May) which says it all in the title, as does Dara O’Briain Voice of Reason (28 March).