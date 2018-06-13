The most fantasmagorical musical is flying into town

This summer The Rattonians will be returning to the Devonshire Park Theatre with much-loved musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Originally written by Ian Fleming, the film was released in 1968 and was then turned into a musical at the London Palladium in 2002.

The cast is lead by Damon Willer as Caractacus Potts, the inventor trying to bring up his two children, Jemima ( Daisy Ridet) and Jeremy (Caleb Pout) who want their father to get the money to buy Chitty, an old car going for scrap. They meet the beautiful Truly Scrumptious (Chloe Shearer) and the adventures begin. Grandpa Potts (Mark Adams) is kidnapped by Baron Bomburst (James Bell) as he wants a car like Chitty.

The show is produced by the Adams family – Mark, Melanie, Alex and Debbie Adams - and opens on Tuesday July 24 - Sunday July 29 at 7.30pm with matinees on Thu/Sat/Sun. Tickets from box office on 01323 412000.