The master of mind control Derren Brown with his amazing new show

Derren Brown, the multi-award winning master of mind control and psychological illusion, is bringing his latest sensational show Underground to Eastbourne’s Devonshire Park Theatre from 10 – 14 April and tickets have gone on sale this week.

In this ‘Best of’ hit show, Underground he fuses together a collection of his favourite work to create a jaw-dropping experience of magical genius.

Derren commented: “Underground was originally written for audiences in other countries who hadn’t seen me before. It meant finessing and re-visiting past pieces and seeing them with fresh eyes.”

He adds: “I sat down with my two co-writers and directors and we thought - ‘What would make the best possible Derren Brown show?’ None of us were sure what the UK would make of it, but the resulting show felt so good, and met with such a great response when warming it up in London, that we decided to tour it here too. The reviews have been astonishing, and people who’ve seen all the shows have said they love being surprised by them again, and those who don’t know me so well are getting to see the best material for the first time. It’s a huge, huge joy to perform”.

This is the second leg of the Underground tour, direct from the West End production at the Playhouse Theatre, which ran for thirty-five packed out performances in September and October 2017.

Derren’s live shows have won him two prestigious Olivier Awards – Something Wicked This Way Comes (2006) and Svengali (2012). He has played to sold-out houses across the country every year since 2003 to over 1.5M people. His previous UK shows, Infamous, (2013, 2014), Miracle (2015, 2016) have toured to great success, enjoying critically acclaimed seasons in the West End of London. He recently made an enthusiastically embraced stage debut at the Atlantic Theater in New York with Derren Brown: Secret.

Ticket sales have opened for Deren Brown’s Underground and cost from £23/25 up to premium tickets which cost £43/45. The shows are expected to sell fast and early booking is strongly advised. To book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk suitable for ages 12+.