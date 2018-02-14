The magic of Cinderella lives on in Easthourne

Warm up these chilly days with the magic of Disney’s Cinderella Kids at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre in Eastbourne.

This half term holiday has seen the Royal Hippodrome Community Theatre Company in association with The Rattonian Youth Group bring to the stage the timeless, rags-to-riches story in a stage adaptation of the animated film.

Poor Cinderella (Emily McMillan) never stops dreaming of happy ever after, despite torment from stepmother (Lara Davis) and stepsisters (Eliza Hackett and Becka Wyatt) but when they deny her the chance to go to the Royal Ball to meet the Prince (Ilias Romnakis) Cinderella seems to lose all hope. Can a little help from the mice and Fairy Godmother (Emily Ashdown) remind Cinderella that dreams can come true?

Performances run until February 17 at 3pm plus 11am on Friday and 7pm on Saturday - tickets £9 from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com.