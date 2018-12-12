The Lost Toys’ Big Christmas Adventure! in Eastbourne

Eastbourne actress and mum Kali Peacock is using her stage and screen experience this Christmas to turn the Towner Art Gallery into a theatre for three weeks.

She is staging a brand-new, multi-sensory production for 3-12 year olds which runs until December 31. The Lost Toys’ Big Christmas Adventure! is set in Eastbourne and centres around a group of lost toys who have to find the way back to their children in time for Christmas morning, stopping at several familiar landmarks on the way – Beachy Head, The Wish Tower, The Pier, even the Dotto train. Will they make it? Book tickets on 0333 666 3366.

