The ghost story created by novelist Henry James Turn Of The Screw

As the weather warms up, enjoy a chilling night out at the theatre as Henry James’ classic ghost story Turn Of The Screw comes to the Devonshire Park Theatre from May 15-19.

It’s something of an East Sussex homecoming for the play which was written by James at his beloved home in nearby Rye.

The play has been touring nationally and received fantastic reviews with captivating performances from Carli Norris (EastEnders, Hollyoaks) and Maggie McCarthy (Dancing On The Edge, Call The Midwife), deliciously atmospheric set and lighting design, and an evocative soundtrack.

Author Henry James lived and worked in East Sussex, taking residence at Lamb House in Rye where he wrote Turn of the Screw and stayed for 19 years until his death in 1916.

Describing the town James said: “It is the very calmest yet cheerfullest that I could have dreame... It is in the little, old, cobble-stoned, grass-grown, red-roofed town, on the summit of its mildly pyramidal hill and close to its noble old church - the chimes of which will sound sweet in my goodly old red-walled garden.”

American-born James fell in love with the ancient Cinque-Port town and the Rye that he lived in, in-part, survives as it was when he was there; the cobbled streets, red roofs and chimes of the ancient church still ring out. The house is now owned by the National Trust.

James first saw Lamb House when visiting a friend; he took many holidays in the area and was enchanted by the building. He left his London contact details with locals in the area, and years later the local blacksmith contacted him to say the house was available for lease. James moved in straight away and bought it two years later, staying there until 1916 just weeks before his death.

Turn of the Screw is a nerve-jangling tale, which was the original inspiration for The Woman in Black, has captivated audiences since it was first written and has been adapted to stage, television, film, ballet and even an opera.

Performances at 7.45pm and 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets priced from £18, to book call the box office now on 01323 412000 or online eastbournetheatres.co.uk.