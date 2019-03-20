The genius of Tony Hancock in iconic radio live on stage

A celebration of a legendary performer is coming to the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Sunday March 31 at 4pm with Galton & Simpson’s Hancock’s Half Hour.

From the producers of the critically acclaimed tours of Round The Horne and The Goon Show comes another radio comedy classic live on stage.

In 1954, Tony Hancock burst onto the airwaves with a comedy show unlike anything ever heard before. Written by Ray Galton and Alan Simpson, who went on to create Steptoe And Son, Hancock’s Half Hour redefined radio comedy and has had people laughing non-stop for the past 65 years.

So, take a trip to 23 Railway Cuttings, East Cheam to join ‘the lad himself’ and his motley crew for three classic episodes of this hilarious show. The cast includes James Hurn (Deadringers) as Tony Hancock and Colin Elmer (Round the Horne) as Kenneth Williams. Tickets £18 from 01323 802020 or royalhippodrome.com.

