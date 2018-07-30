The charm of The Railway Children in stage show

The Railway Children make a scheduled stop at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre on Thursday August 9 at 5pm.

A real family favourite, this is one to tug at the heartstrings, whatever age you are.

Gather around Bobbie, Peter and Phyllis on platform one as they pass the time by sharing the classic tale of The Railway Children. Living by the railway line, the children spend their time watching the trains and making unexpected friendships. There is the old gentleman who regularly takes the 9.15 train and helps them solve the mystery of what happened to their father, and the Russian immigrant who teaches that compassion and understanding cross all boundaries.

All aboard! Find your travel companions and take your seats for Heartbreak Productions’ adaptation of a classic children’s tale by Edith Nesbit. Tickets £15, child/concessions £12, find out more on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com