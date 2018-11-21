The Broadway Players in a classic Lloyd Webber show

This December see The Broadway Players take on Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical Whistle Down The Wind at the Royal Hippodrome Theatre.

The musical was first performed in 1989 and is based on the 1961 film starring Hayley Mills.

Performances will run from Friday December 7 through to Sunday December 9.

The action is set at Christmas 1959 in Louisiana, and follows the story of three farm children who discover a fugitive hiding in a barn. Mistaking him for Jesus Christ the children want to look after him but when the preacher discovers there follows a manhunt.

This production tells the tale of deep religious beliefs versus the anger and frustration of humanity. Featuring hit songs like No Matter What - an epic hit for Boyzone - and Whistle Down The Wind, this musical is emotional and memorable. Tickets £15-£17 from the box office on 01323 802020 or www.royalhippodrome.com.

